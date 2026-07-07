Tom Brady really did just post this about an Atlanta World Cup match

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The Brief Tom Brady compared Argentina's stunning World Cup comeback victory in Atlanta to his own historic New England Patriots rally. Argentina erased a late two-goal deficit against Egypt to secure a thrilling 3-2 win at Atlanta Stadium. The victory advances Argentina to the quarterfinals this Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.



Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady ignited social media Tuesday afternoon after Argentina scored consecutive late goals at Atlanta Stadium to pull off a dramatic 3-2 World Cup comeback victory over Egypt.

While the comparison may have been accurate, his comment picked a scab at a nearly decade-old wound for Atlanta sports fans.

Atlanta World Cup drama

What we know:

Egypt took an early lead on Tuesday afternoon when Yasser Ibrahim scored in the 15th minute, followed by teammate Mostafa Zico widening the gap to 2-0 in the 67th minute. Argentina, who won its last World Cup title four years ago against France, launched a fierce late-game rally. Lionel Messi equalized the game in the 83rd minute, and Enzo Fernández sealed the 3-2 victory minutes later with a clutch header.

Invoking ‘28-3’ in Atlanta

What they're saying:

The thrilling sequence prompted Brady to draw a direct parallel to his famous 2017 Super Bowl comeback. Writing on X, the seven-time Super Bowl winner posted, "Yeah so that might top 28-3," alongside a mind-blown emoji. More than nine years ago, Brady famously engineered a historic NFL comeback, rallying the New England Patriots from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

Atlanta Stadium transformation

What's next:

Following next week's World Cup semifinal, the venue will undergo a complete structural transition. Atlanta Stadium will officially reclaim its name as Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The natural grass installed specifically for the soccer tournament will be removed to reinstall the artificial turf used for Falcons games, just ahead of hosting the Denver Broncos for a preseason game next month.