Tom Brady, Delta Air Lines host party to send off Breast Cancer One charter

Delta Air Lines continued its tradition of flying breast cancer survivors and fighters on the Breast Cancer One charter.

It's part of Delta's month-long effort to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundatoin.

Delta hosted a party at Hartsfield-Jackson with special guest former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady

After that, the iconic pink plane took off for Salt Lake City filled with employees who have battled the disease.

Since 2005, Delta employees, customers and their friends and families have raisednearly $25 million for breast cancer research, including $3 million this year alone.