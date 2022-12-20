Woman hospitalized in shooting near Cheshire Bridge Road sex shop

article

A woman has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside an Atlanta adult boutique early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the Tokyo Valentino store on the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

Atlanta police have confirmed that a woman was found shot at the scene. Medics rushed her to a local hospital, where at last report she is alert and concious.

Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.