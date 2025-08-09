Toddler, woman shot in southwest Atlanta shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate a shooting on Olympia Way SW in Atlanta on August 9, 2025.

A toddler and a woman were shot overnight in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to police on scene, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Olympian Way SW and was the result of a family argument.

A 16-month-old child was shot in the hand, and a 64-year-old woman was shot in the shin, officials said.

The child was taken to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, while the woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Both victims are alert, conscious and breathing, according to officers.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or details on what led to the dispute.