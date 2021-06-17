'I have no idea what he was thinking': Toddler in car of break-in suspect with 'gun and drugs', police say

Police in Dunwoody said they were quickly able to arrest a man for breaking into a car after a homeowner spotted it on camera. But police said among the guns, drugs, and other stolen items in his car was also the man’s toddler child.

"Seeing a young child that you’re putting in the center of criminal activity such as that, it's rather disgusting for officers, you know to see for ourselves," said Officer Anwar Silleh, Dunwoody Police Department.

The homeowner shared the Ring video of the incident with FOX 5 that happened along Old Spring House Lane.

"He actually saw a suspect breaking into his car, forced entry by smashing the window. he immediately called 911," Officer Silleh said.

The video shows a red pull up, then back into a parking spot. A man gets out, walks around a number of vehicles, and then he gets back into the car only to emerge again, this time with gloves on. He can then be seen walking back to the cars he had just walked by.

Police said the man breaks into one of the cars. Officers arrived a short time later and spots the red car matching the victim’s description nearby and stop it.

Inside the car, police released a photo showing marijuana, what it believed to be hydrocodone, other prescription drugs, a number of pistols, and a number of high-powered rifles with extended magazines. Police this was all in close to reach to the man’s 2-year-old child.

"I have no idea what he was thinking when he decided to put his 2-year-old in his car while he was committing crimes with gun and drugs in his vehicles," the officer said.

And when officers asked the man why he was in the neighborhood, he said he was in the area to change his child's diaper, the officer said.

Police said they were able to nab this suspect so quickly thanks in part to the camera surveillance system the victim had in place.

"Having a home surveillance camera, we've captured plenty of suspects, we've been able to capture evidence, things that we can use to help keep our community safe," the officer said.

Investigators asked FOX 5 to blur the man’s face and not release his name since the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____