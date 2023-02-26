Toddler tells deputies where to find fugitive hiding in home

article

A sheriff’s office in Kentucky has a "very brave and honest toddler" to thank for helping them find a fugitive wanted on drug charges and other outstanding warrants.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department went to a home in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Friday to serve a warrant, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. As officers looked around, none of the adults would say whether the wanted woman was in the house.

That’s when a toddler who was visiting the home stood up, put his hands on his hips and said, "It is good to be honest. We shouldn’t lie."

READ MORE: First infant anonymously dropped off at Kentucky 'baby box' surrender location

The toddler then told officers that the suspect was in the room next to the bathroom. The 45-year-old fugitive was arrested on meth possession charges and other outstanding warrants.

Deputies said the child was visiting the home and was not in any danger.

"He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place wrong time," the sheriff’s office said.