Toddler's death under investigation by Atlanta police

Police are investigating the death of a toddler after an apparent emergency at a northwest Atlanta home on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers were called to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Medical staff told investigators that their EMS units had responded to a call at a home on the 400 block of Temple Street about a toddler choking on food.

Despite efforts by paramedics, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide units are investigating the events surrounding the child's death.

Officials have not released any information about the child's identity at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.