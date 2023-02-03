Firefighters rescue toddler who fell down elevator shaft at Atlanta home

article

A 2-year-old child is recovering in the hospital after officials say they fell down an elevator shaft inside a northeast Atlanta home Thursday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department confirmed with FOX 5 that a rescue operation took place at the home on the 800 block of Kenry Court.

According to officials, at around 6 p.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to the home after hearing that the 2-year-old child was trapped in the shaft.

Officials say the child fell around two stories down and as pinned upside-down between the wall and the elevator car.

After shutting off power to the elevator, firefighters breached the wall and rescued the child.

The toddler was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injures. Their current status is not known at this time.