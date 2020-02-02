Expand / Collapse search

Today, 02/02/2020, is an extra rare palindrome day

By Justin Sedgwick
FOX 5 Atlanta

02/02/2020 is the same forwards as it is backwards.

LOS ANGELES - Today is an extra special Sunday. And no, it's not because of the Super Bowl.

Feb. 2, 2020 is a numerical palindrome. The date 02/02/2020 is exactly the same forwards as it is backwards.

More than that, 02/02/2020 is a palindrome regardless of how you organize the month, day, or year.

Beyond being appealing to the eye, this palindromic Sunday is particularly rare. Meteorologist Holly Green noted it's the first time in over 900 years that such an event has occured. 

In honor of palindrome day, here are a few palindromes for you to enjoy:

Madam, I’m Adam
Taco cat
Lonely tylenol
Was it a car or a cat I saw?

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 