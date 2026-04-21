Toccoa man arrested after standoff on Sweetgum Road

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The Brief A Toccoa man surrendered to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning after a hours-long standoff at a home on Sweetgum Road. Deputies say Christopher Dean, 41, fired shots during a domestic dispute and threatened to shoot law enforcement before negotiators convinced him to give up his guns.



A Toccoa man faces an aggravated assault charge after a barricaded standoff ended peacefully in Stephens County early Friday morning.

Deputies respond to Sweetgum Road

What we know:

According to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home on Sweetgum Road around 9 p.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported a domestic fight where shots were fired. Deputies identified the suspect as 41-year-old Christopher Dean. Law enforcement moved two women at the scene to safety while Dean locked himself inside the home with a gun.

Negotiators reach peaceful resolution

Timeline:

The standoff lasted several hours, involving the Georgia State Patrol and a Special Response Team. At 12:43 a.m. Friday, a negotiator reached Dean by phone. Dean agreed to give up two handguns in exchange for food and drinks. By 2:28 a.m., Dean walked out and surrendered to officers. He was taken to the Stephens County Jail.

Details on domestic dispute pending

What we don't know:

While deputies confirmed shots were fired during the initial call, the sheriff's office has not released what led to the domestic dispute or the specific relationship between Dean and the two women escorted from the home.

Local leaders praise patience

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rusty Fulbright thanked the Georgia State Patrol and the Crisis Intervention Team for their help. "Success in a situation like this isn't measured by force, but by the lives preserved through patience," Fulbright said. "Our goal is always a peaceful resolution by bringing a volatile situation to a calm end."