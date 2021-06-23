Tinder offers new video profile features

Starting this week, you'll be able to show people your moves on Tinder.

The dating app announced several new features including the option to add videos into profiles.

The move follows other dating apps like Bumble and Hinge, which turned to video during the pandemic.

Tinder users can now upload up to nine videos to their Tinder profile.

