Tina Turner musical comes 'rolling' into the Fox Theatre

"Proud Mary." "Private Dancer." "What’s Love Got To Do With It."

You know the songs, and you know the indelible voice that made them hits. Now, the triumphant story of the legendary Tina Turner is playing out onstage at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is the latest Broadway hit to take over the Fox, with performances continuing through Sunday, Feb. 26. The musical — which features nearly all of Tina Turner’s best-known hits — opened on Broadway back in 2019, scoring a dozen Tony Award nominations and winning one, for star Adrienne Warren’s acclaimed turn as the iconic singer.

The current national tour stars Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva sharing the demanding title role, alongside Garrett Turner as Ike Turner and Roz White as Zelma Bullock. Shows at the Fox Theatre continue Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — for information on tickets, click here.