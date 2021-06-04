New photos released of missing Georgia teacher from night she disappeared

article

Deputies in Washington County have released new photos of a missing Georgia teacher taken on the night she disappeared.

Officials say 46-year-old Tina Prince was last seen Friday night around 8 at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville.

Prince's daughter, Kenzie Prince, told WRDW that her mother received a call while they were eating at the restaurant, left to answer it, and then disappeared. She did not know who the caller was on the other end of the line.

Wednesday, deputies shared what they called the most up-to-date photographs of the missing woman, a first-grade teacher at a local school, taken from a security camera at a gas station at around 8:51 Friday night.

Over the weekend, investigators found Prince's 2018 Kia Forte, but say they still have not found the missing woman. Officials say she could possibly be in the Macon area.

Deputies described the missing woman as being 5-feet-1-inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has burgundy hair and green eyes.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 553-0911.

