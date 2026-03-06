Timothy McSears’ disappearance one year later: Search continues for missing Lafayette man

article

A North Georgia community is marking a somber milestone Friday as the search for Timothy McSears reaches its one-year mark with no confirmed sightings or physical evidence found.

McSears was last seen at his residence on McSears Drive in Lafayette on March 6, 2025, sparking a massive investigative effort that has yet to yield answers.

What we know:

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has classified the case as a large-scale and ongoing investigation. Over the last 12 months, officials have pursued hundreds of leads and conducted numerous interviews. Physical search efforts have been exhaustive, with teams combing through wooded areas, open fields, and remote properties throughout Walker County and the surrounding regions.

While investigators have reviewed surveillance footage and vetted tips from the public, the case remains unsolved. Local community members have continued to support the family by circulating flyers and sharing social media posts to keep Timothy's face in the public eye.

Timothy McSears (Walker County Sheriff's Office)

Timeline:

The investigation began in early March 2025 and has continued through the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

March 6, 2025: Timothy McSears is last seen at his home on McSears Drive.

March 8, 2025: McSears is officially reported missing to authorities.

March 2025 – March 2026: Law enforcement and volunteers conduct extensive ground searches and follow up on hundreds of leads.

March 6, 2026: The investigation reaches the one-year mark.

What they're saying:

The passage of time has not eased the pain for those who knew him. According to investigators, anniversaries like this "often reopen wounds for families of the missing—marking not only the passage of time but also the absence of closure."

Loved ones continue to hold out hope and are "urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to step forward."

What you can do:

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have seen something unusual near McSears Drive in early March 2025 to reach out. Anyone with information can reach out to Detective Brandon Barkley at 706-670-1953 or at bbarkley@walkerso.com. Anonymous tips can be submit information online at walkerso.com/contact.php.