Coweta County man opens fire on Amazon driver during earlier morning delivery, deputies say

A 22-year-old Coweta County man faces criminal charges after authorities say he opened fire on an Amazon driver during a pre-dawn delivery attempt on Levi Bradbury Road.

What we know:

Timothy Bradley was arrested for reckless conduct following the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2025, in the town of Moreland.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was attempting to deliver a package to Bradley’s address when she encountered barking dogs in the yard. As she was in the process of marking the package as undeliverable, she reported hearing shouting followed by three gunshots.

The driver told deputies she exited her vehicle and identified herself by shouting, "Amazon delivery!" Her announcement was met with three additional shots.

Investigators noted that the driver was not on Bradley's property at the time of the shooting but was parked on the street in front of the residence.

In a twist of irony, Bradley lives just down the road from a one-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Coweta County. Despite the proximity, Bradley reportedly told authorities he did not remember ordering anything from the company.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office is using the incident to remind residents to contact law enforcement rather than engaging in vigilantism.

"We ask the public if they see any suspicious activity in their neighborhood to give us a call and let us come out and investigate it as opposed to them taking it into their own hands," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Dig deeper:

The holiday season remains a peak time for delivery services, often resulting in unconventional delivery hours. Officials noted that Amazon customers have the option to opt out of early morning delivery windows when ordering merchandise to avoid similar pre-dawn encounters.