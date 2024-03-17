Timeline: How Andre Gordon was captured in Trenton 8 hours after 3 killed in Falls Township

Eight hours of deadly terror that crossed state lines and spanned four different crime scenes finally came to an end when a man accused of murdering three people, including a teenage girl, was taken into police custody.

First home in Falls Township

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, forced his way into a home on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were fatally shot inside: his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon.

Three other people, including a minor, were inside the home and able to hide, according to officials.

Second home in Falls Township

After fleeing in a stolen vehicle carjacked in Trenton earlier that morning, Gordon drove to a home on Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m.

A third victim, the mother of his two children, was shot dead inside. She was identified as 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.

Authorities say four other people were inside that home. One person was injured after they were struck by Gordon with a rifle.

Second carjacking

Police say Gordon carjacked a 44-year-old male driver at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Morrisville after fleeing the second scene around 9:15 a.m.

Shelter-in-place

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents in Falls Township by phone and mobile alert around 9:30 a.m. It was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also canceled as several local businesses in the area closed temporarily.

Crossing state lines

The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in Trenton a short time later as SWAT teams converged on a nearby home in their search for Gordon.

Third home in Trenton

Police believed Gordon barricaded himself inside a home near the 100 block of Miller Street. They received information that multiple people may have been taken hostage inside.

Video showed people being evacuated from windows as authorities tried to detain him.

By mid-afternoon, officers surrounded the house, trying to persuade Gordon to come out through loudspeaker messages:

"Andre, get away from the windows. If you would like to surrender, dial 911 now."

Gordon's capture

Police determined later that Gordon was not in the house on Phillips Avenue. He was found walking on a street just blocks away, and taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Gordon is now in police custody in Mercer County, and has been charged with carjacking and weapons offenses by New Jersey officials.

A motive is still unclear for the killings that led to a hourslong standoff that saw at least 60 police officers respond from the surrounding area.

