Timelapse video shows motorist struggling to leave street during Toronto snowstorm

By Storyful
Published 
Viral
Storyful

Timelapse video catches motorist struggling to leave street

A timelapse video caught a drive repeatedly and unsuccessfully trying to leave a street in Toronto after a snowstorm dumped up to 45 centimeters of snow on the city.

TORONTO - Timelapse video captured a motorist repeatedly trying in vain to drive from a home in Toronto on January 17 after a snowstorm dumped up to 45 centimeters of snow on the Canadian city.

Ameen Aziz was filming the storm when he noticed the blue car struggling to move through the snow-coated road. The driver makes dozens of attempts before a snow plow arrives and clears the street.

The storm prompted a blizzard warning for much of the city’s urban area.