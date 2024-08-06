Walz as Harris' VP pick could appeal to Georgia's rural voters, political analysts say

Georgia’s political world is reacting to Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

State Democrats have mostly united around Walz, while Georgia’s GOP Chair Josh McKoon called him a "far-left radical."

Georgia Democrats say Governor Tim Walz is relatable to working-class people, especially in rural areas.

Tharon Johnson, a Democratic strategist and founder of the Georgia-based Paramount Consulting Group, says he hopes this will help them in rural parts of the state that typically favor Trump.

"He’s a former teacher, a former football coach, I mean, you can’t not like this guy," said Johnson, who also is a panelist on The Georgia Gang. "The Harris campaign knew they had to have someone that rural voters could relate to and also looking at the records, he’s been fighting for the working class."

Meanwhile, some Republicans say Walz’s record as governor may have the opposite effect.

"For voters outside of Minnesota, Tim Walz is largely unknown," said Republican strategist Brian Robinson, who owns Robinson Republic.

Robinson said that while Walz had a "red solo cup" everyman charisma about him, he pointed out that Walz’s blue-collar appeal might also be his Achilles heel when it comes to his record.

"Curbs on gun rights and his actions as governor during riots that took place in the Twin Cities area back in 2020," Robinson noted.

Both Democrats and Republicans see Georgia’s moderate working class as the key to victory in the state.

"We realize in order to win the state, you can’t just focus on metro Atlanta. You have to get out into the rural parts of the state," Johnson emphasized.

Additionally, both strategists think former President Trump’s recent attacks on Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemo over the weekend have weakened his position in Georgia.

"The focus needs to be Kamala Harris, not Brian Kemp. We can’t divide the coalition. We have to unite, and add to it," Robinson said.

Both panelists see the polls tightening across the state as the election approaches.

Both campaigns are expected to invest significant time and resources into winning over voters here.

