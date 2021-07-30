Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

TikTok users trying frozen honey food trend

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta

Looking to beat the heat in a healthy way?

People on social media are trying out frozen honey.

On TikTok, people are showing off how they're turning the sweet treat on its head by freezing it and eating it like a popsicle.

One of the first TikTokers to do this said he go the idea when he came across a video of someone eating a jelly-like frozen substance squeezed from a bottle.

Other videos of this trend starting popping up online with over 200 million collective views.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.