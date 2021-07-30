TikTok users trying frozen honey food trend

Looking to beat the heat in a healthy way?

People on social media are trying out frozen honey.

On TikTok, people are showing off how they're turning the sweet treat on its head by freezing it and eating it like a popsicle.

One of the first TikTokers to do this said he go the idea when he came across a video of someone eating a jelly-like frozen substance squeezed from a bottle.

Other videos of this trend starting popping up online with over 200 million collective views.

