2 injured in shooting along Tiger Flowers Drive in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 24, 2026 10:14pm EST
NW Atlanta
Authorities investigate a shooting that left two people injured at the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive NW on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Two people were injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive NW.

Few details are available about the shooting.

FOX 5 is working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. 

NW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety