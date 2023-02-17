Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old Paulding County girl

article

Paulding County deputies are asking for help finding a runaway teenager who went missing Friday morning.

Officials say they are searching for 14-year-old Tiffany Wright.

According to deputies, Wright was last seen around 8:20 a.m. near the area of Lookout Drive near Ira Colbert Road.

The missing girl was described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds.

It is not known what Wright was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help find Wright, call 911 or contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.