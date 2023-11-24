Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills: report

article

Comedian Tiffany Hadish reportedly found herself in an unfunny situation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Around 5:45 a.m. Friday, officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call for service regarding a person at the intersection of Beverly Drive north of Dayton Way.

TMZ reported the call came from someone who observed a driver stopped in the middle of the road and allegedly slumped over the wheel while the car was running.

Beverly Hills PD confirmed that when officers arrived, a 43-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of DUI. However, they did not name the driver involved.

The alleged incident comes after Haddish performed a set at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

"When I first started coming here, I was eating. I was receiving a meal," Haddish told FOX 11 at the holiday event. "To be here now and to be sharing and giving… there's no words to explain it."

Images obtained by TMZ show Haddish being placed in handcuffs at the scene. She was booked and later released Friday, officials said.

This marks the second DUI arrest for the "Girls Trip" actress. In January 2022, she found herself in a similar situation after falling asleep behind the wheel in Atlanta.