Tickets for 'Book of Mormon' at Fox Theatre go on sale this week

The hilarious and irreverent musical The Book of Mormon is set to return to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for a one-week engagement from June 24–29. The Tony Award-winning show, known for its sharp humor and unforgettable songs, will close out the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2024/2025 season.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 28, and can be purchased at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE), online at Foxtheatre.org/bookofmormon, or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more can be arranged by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Created by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon has been a global sensation since its Broadway debut in 2011, where it broke records at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre more than 50 times. The musical has won an impressive nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Following its success in New York, the show expanded to London’s West End, where it won four Olivier Awards and set sales records. It has since toured across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, receiving over 30 international awards.

With a mix of satirical humor, high-energy performances, and award-winning music, The Book of Mormon is regarded as one of the most entertaining and critically acclaimed musicals of the past decade. The show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2011 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, is available through Ghostlight Records.

Don’t miss the chance to see this Broadway smash hit when it lands in Atlanta for a strictly limited run this summer!