Thursday metro Atlanta weather: Cooler air moving into area

Cooler and breezier weather is moving into North Georgia as a cold front ushers in drier air ahead of what’s shaping up to be a beautiful fall weekend, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

What they're saying:

"Over the next 24 hours, those 50s you see in the North Georgia mountains will be replaced with 40s, and the 50s will be pushed farther south," Feldman said.

As of early morning, temperatures ranged from 60 to 69 degrees across much of the viewing area, with some clouds returning after clearing out overnight. In Atlanta, it was 69 degrees with a 62-degree dew point and winds around 7 miles per hour — a sign that humidity is beginning to drop.

North Georgia weather: Breezy and cooler weekend ahead

What they're saying:

Feldman said wind gusts are already picking up across the region, with Athens reporting gusts up to 26 mph early Thursday. "By sunrise, most of us will feel a breezy day that will continue through the afternoon and even into tomorrow," she said.

Those winds are the key ingredient bringing in the cooler, drier air. Despite starting the day in the 60s, temperatures will not climb anywhere near the upper 80s seen on Tuesday.

"It’s a little deceptive," Feldman explained. "You’d assume we could warm up close to 80, but we won’t even get close. By noon, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies — maybe a sprinkle where clouds are thickest — but we’ll mix in some sunshine too and end the day in the upper 60s and low 70s."

Fall returns to North Georgia before a slight warm-up

What's next:

By Friday morning, much cooler air will settle in, with widespread 50s expected across North Georgia. The breeze will remain, but skies will clear, leading to another mild and comfortable afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

"Saturday just looks really pleasant all the way around — a crisp, cool start, some clouds off to the east, and rain staying even farther east," Feldman said. "There’s not a good chance of rain in this forecast — that’s the downside. But the upside is it’s a beautiful fall weekend."

Next week, temperatures are expected to warm slightly, with afternoon highs climbing back into the 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies.