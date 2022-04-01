Thrills at Six Flags Over Georgia are no April Fools’ joke

Anyone who’s ever seen us ride a rollercoaster on Good Day Atlanta knows we’re not afraid to make fools of ourselves on live television! So, the first of April seemed like the perfect date to spend another morning at the Austell attraction, getting a look at the thrills marking the park’s 55th season.

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open every day through Sunday, April 10 for Spring Break, and then will operate on weekends until Memorial Day weekend, after which the park will be open daily through the summer.

One-day tickets are available for purchase, but park staffers have also introduced a new three-level Pass Program, including the Thrill Seeker Pass ($69.99 and including parking and access to the park on select dates), the Extreme Pass ($159.99 and including unlimited access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks) and the Ultimate Pass ($299.99 and including preferred parking, unlimited visits, discounts and more).

And some exciting news for fans of a true Six Flags classic: staffers say this season will mark the competition of a multi-year restoration of The Great American Scream Machine. Improvements include re-tracking and re-painting of the iconic coaster, which will open later in the season.

For more information on visiting Six Flags Over Georgia, click here — and click the video player to check out our April Fools’ Day adventure at the park!

