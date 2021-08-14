Three injured in early morning drive-by shooting along Edgewood Avenue, police say

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting along Edgewood Avenue early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue NE near Hillard Street SE around 3:40 a.m. Atlanta police said officers responded to a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found two women and a man, each suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said a vehicle drove by the location and opened fire into the business. A good description of that vehicle was not immediately available.

The motive behind the shooting was not known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

