Three Georgia students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Brief The Georgia honorees come from Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, and Roswell. This year, 161 students nationwide were recognized as Presidential Scholars for their academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, service and contributions to their schools and communities. Scholars are chosen based on academic records, essays, evaluations, transcripts and evidence of leadership and service.



Three Georgia high school students have been named to the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating seniors, and all three come from metro Atlanta.

Georgia U.S. Presidential Scholars

What we know:

The Georgia honorees are Creighton Matthew Hudkins of Roswell, who attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School; Nethra Vani Pai of Johns Creek, who attends Northview High School; and Duc Duy Vo of Lawrenceville, who attends Discovery High School.

What is the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program?

Big picture view:

This year, 161 students nationwide were recognized as Presidential Scholars for their academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, service and contributions to their schools and communities.

How are Presidential Scholars chosen?

Dig deeper:

Scholars are chosen based on academic records, essays, evaluations, transcripts and evidence of leadership and service. Of the 3.9 million students who graduated from high school this year, more than 6,400 qualified as candidates through exceptional SAT or ACT scores or nominations by state school officials and partner organizations.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2025 class includes one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, along with 15 chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.

History of the U.S. Presidential Scholars program

The backstory:

The program, created in 1964, has honored about 8,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize excellence in the arts and in 2015 to highlight students in career and technical education.