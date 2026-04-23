Three arrested in Troup County drug investigation

The Brief Investigators arrested three people following a drug investigation at a LaGrange apartment. Authorities seized meth and other drugs during a search on Handley Street Wednesday morning. The suspects face several charges including trafficking and possession of stolen property.



Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and LaGrange Police Department arrested three people during a drug raid at a Handley Street apartment Wednesday morning.

Search warrant served at Handley Street apartment

What we know:

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from the Narcotics and Criminal Investigations divisions joined the LaGrange Police Department to search a home on Handley Street. The raid happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday following an investigation into illegal drug sales.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Terry Lamar McDaniel, 38-year-old Wendy Renee Traylor, and 34-year-old Coreycia Quenshunda Spratling. McDaniel and Traylor are charged with multiple counts of trafficking and selling methamphetamine. Spratling faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

What we don't know:

While the sheriff's office confirmed the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation, it is not yet clear how long the apartment had been under surveillance. Authorities have not disclosed the specific amount of methamphetamine or the type of Schedule 1 controlled substances seized during the search.

Legal consequences and drug-free zones

By the numbers:

The charges against the suspects include eight counts related to manufacturing or possessing drugs near a housing project or established drug-free zones. Specifically, McDaniel and Traylor each face three such counts, while Spratling faces one. Investigators also noted that McDaniel is charged with one count of tampering with evidence.