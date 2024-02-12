Thousands of DoorDash, Uber, Lyft drivers plan to strike on Valentine's Day

Thousands of ride-sharing app drivers are expected to go on strike across the country on Valentine's Day seeking fair pay.

Justice for App Workers, coalition, which represents more than 100,000 drivers announced the demonstrations last week.

The drivers of these apps who work as independent contractors have accused the companies have unfair wages and taking the majority of their commissions.

The coalition said in a press release that drivers should not have to worry about making ends meet and "demand changes from Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and all the app companies profiting off of our hard work."

"Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers are TIRED of being mistreated by the app companies. We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button," the coalition wrote.

Demonstrations are planned in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Tampa.

The protests come a week after Lyft said it would guarantee weekly earnings for drivers.

"We are constantly working to improve the driver experience, which is why just this month we released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency," Lyft’s statement said.