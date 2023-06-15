Police: Atlanta woman in 'crisis' attacks brother with knife

article

Police have arrested an Atlanta woman accused of attacking her brother with a knife at a home early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the 200 block of Thornton Road at around 3:40 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, police found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say they believe the man was attacked by his sister, identified as Penny Mitchell, while she was "suffering from a crisis."

The victim told officers he had been cut while trying to defend himself.

Officers arrested Mitchell and transported her to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation. She has since been released and is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Mitchell faces a charge of aggravated assault.