One person dead, several injured after car crashes through Georgia Walmart

At least one person has died, several others injured, after a vehicle drove through a Walmart in Thomasville Wednesday afternoon, according to local outlet reports.

The Thomasville Police Department confirmed the crash via social media.

"Out of respect for those involved we would ask that you refrain from posting pictures of the incident scene on our post," a spokesperson for the Thomasville Police Department said on Facebook. "Thank you in advance."

That Walmart was closed around 12:22 p.m. to allow an investigation into the incident.

Officials have asked shoppers to avoid the parking lot and surrounding area until further notice.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.