Thomas County: Former chief deputy arrested for firearm theft

The Brief Former Thomas County Chief Deputy Ron James face charges of theft by taking and violation of oath of office. Sheriff Tim Watkins requested a GBI investigation into allegations that James stole multiple agency firearms. Authorities booked James into the local jail following the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.



A former Thomas County Chief Deputy faces criminal prosecution after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested him for allegedly stealing multiple firearms from his own agency, according to official records.

Thomas County arrest

What we know:

Ron James, 55, of Thomasville, was charged with theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

Sheriff Tim Watkins requested the state agency to launch an investigation on April 8 after allegations surfaced that former Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief deputy stole multiple firearms belonging to the sheriff's office.

Following a weeks-long probe, authorities booked James into the Thomas County Jail last Friday. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Remaining case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how many firearms were stolen or the specific types of weapons involved in the theft. Authorities have also not disclosed a potential motive or the total value of the missing agency property.

What's next:

Once investigators complete their active file, state agents will turn the case over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI website, or utilizing the See Something, Send Something mobile app.