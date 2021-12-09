Third Georgia case of COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed, health officials say

A third confirmed case of the omicron variant has been found in a Georgia resident, the department of health said Thursday.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the omicron variant was found in an unvaccinated person who resides in the metro Atlanta area. Health officials say this individual has not recently traveled outside of the United States.

The infected person is suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms and is currently isolated at home, the health department confirmed. Officials are performing contact tracing.

Previously, two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in metro Atlanta residents.

On December 5, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the first in-state case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

According to the DPH, the individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the omicron variant.

DPH was notified on Dec. 3 of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who tested positive for the omicron variant.

According to the DPH, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 are reported daily in Georgia, 99% of which are the Delta variant.

Scientists continue to study the omicron variant to determine how quickly and easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe illness and how well the current COVID vaccines protect against it.

All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccination. Booster doses of vaccine are recommended for adults 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccine at least six months ago. The CDC also recommends general prevention measures such as wearing a mask in public settings, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and frequently washing your hands to protect against COVID-19.

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should get tested, according to health officials.

To find a COVID vaccine or COVID testing location near you log on to dph.ga.gov.

