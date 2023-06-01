Hairspray, Burlesque, ATL Wine and Jazz Fest: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Free Movie in the Park

8 p.m. June 2

Pernoshal Park; 4575 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody

Dunwoody is bringing back ‘Pics in the Park,' an initiative to show free movies to families at Pernoshal Park. This Friday, they're showing Shang-Chi (PG-13). It's completely free and open to all. Check out other local events planned.

Atlanta R&B Music Experience

7:30 p.m. June 2

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

This year's Atlanta R&B Music Experience promises to bring out some of the genre's heaviest hitters. Expect performances from Tyrese, Xscape, Trey Songz, 112, El DeBarge, Next, and so many more talented songbirds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are selling out quickly.

Dermot Kennedy: The Sonder Tour

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. June 2

Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

Irish singing heartthrob Dermot Kennedy is on his North American tour, and this weekend he has a stop in our neck of the woods. More information, including ticket prices, is available here.

Adventure Cubs

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. June 3

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta

Take your cubs, ages 0-5, on an adventure they'll never forget. Zoo Atlanta wants to get your little ones moving and learning about new animals around the world. This month's lesson is all about ‘Terrific' tortoises.

Atlanta Wine & Jazz Fest 2023

12-7 p.m. June 3

Fourth Ward Historic Park; 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta

For those who have never been, the Atlanta Wine & Jazz Fest is a giant celebration of fine wines and soulful music. General admission tickets have dropped from $65 to $55. Learn more.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6:30-11 p.m. June 3

Downtown Alpharetta; 1 S Main Street, Alpharetta

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest is offering brews and bops to all. Tickets start at just $10, organizers say you can still purchase them at the door.

Esther Povitsky, Comedy Show

7 p.m. June 3

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

Hulu's Esther Povitsky is expected to fill City Winery with laughter. The DOLLFACE star is performing stand-up. Learn more.

Monica & Tank

8 p.m. June 3

Stockbridge Amphitheater; 4650 N Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge

College Park's own Monica is bringing her talent back to the Peach State. This Saturday, she and R&B singer Tank are taking over the Stockbridge Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Sweet Spot Burlesque

7-11 p.m. June 3

Center Stage Theater; 1374 W Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

Experience The Sweet Spot's electrifying burlesque show with sultry dancers, live music, comedy, and games. We hear this immersive performance has been to over 30 different cities. Check out the experience.

Chris Janson in Concert

8 p.m. – 12 a.m. June 3

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 W Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Chris Janson's planning a night of sweet country music under the stars this Saturday at the Bowl at Sugar Hill. Tickets are still selling online.

Iris Presents: Dirt Monkey & Jansten Full Circle Tour

10 p.m. - 3 a.m. June 3-4

Believe Music Hall; 181 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta

Get ready, Georgia! Dirt Monkey and Jantsen are bringing their electrifying beats to Believe Music Hall on Saturday. Tickets are available now.

Georgia Renaissance Festival (Last Weekend)

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Until June 4

6905 Virlyn B Smith Road, Fairburn

This is your last chance to see what the 38th Georgia Renaissance Festival has to offer this year. "Prepare thyself for chivalry, revelry and merriment." Oh, and jousting!

The theme for this final magical weekend is Flights of Fantasy. You can find tickets here.

Atlanta Pride Run & Walk 5K

8 a.m. June 4

Piedmont Park, or join virtually

The Atlanta Pride Run is back, raising money and awareness for those impacted by HIV.

The big race takes off Sunday. But if you register ahead of time, you can pick up your bib and join the preliminary shakeout walk/run on June Friday. Then, come out to a giant block party on Saturday. Learn more.

‘Hairspray’ tour takes over Fox Theatre

8 p.m. June 2

2 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 3

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 4

Hairspray is back! FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken headed backstage to give you a sneak preview of what to expect when the cast of Hairspray takes over Fox Theatre this weekend. Patrons are in for a musical treat. Run and Tell That!

For information on tickets, click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Virginia-Highland Summerfest 2023

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. June 10

Virginia Avenue at N. Highland Avenue, Atlanta

Organizers are kicking things off next Friday night with live music and free drinks. If you can't make it on Friday, be prepared to spend your Saturday having fun in the hot, Georgia sun. This annual fundraiser is open to residents and visitors. Learn more.

