New “Hairspray" tour takes over the Fox Theatre

You saw the movie. Then you saw the stage musical. Then you saw the movie version of the stage musical. Then you saw the live television special.

But you know what they say: "You can’t stop the beat." So, guess what? Hairspray is back!

It’s been exactly 20 years since the Broadway blockbuster Hairspray swept the Tony Awards, winning 8 out of the 13 for which it was nominated. And now, an all-new touring production has opened at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, reuniting audiences with iconic characters including Tracy and Edna Turnblad, Motormouth Maybelle, and Velma and Amber Von Tussel.

Based up the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, Hairspray revolves around 1960s Baltimore teenager Tracy Turnblad, whose dream of dancing on a popular TV show leads to a fight for that show’s integration. In the current tour, Niki Metcalf takes on the role of Tracy, and Andrew Levitt — known as Nina West from the 11th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" — plays Tracy’s mother, Edna.

Hairspray will remain on the Fox Theatre stage through Sunday, June 4th; showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For information on tickets, click here.

Although one the big songs in Hairspray is "Good Morning Baltimore," we decided to change it to "Good Day Atlanta" this morning — click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with the stars of this crowd-pleasing hit!