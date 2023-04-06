Blippi, bunnies and brunch: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

Get the wiggles out with Blippi, or watch your daughter run for congress. Refill the mimosas at brunch, or "Come on Down" to become the next contestant on The Price is Right. We'll have you cruising through this Easter weekend with our list of fun things to do in and around the city.

Blippi and Friends

5 p.m. April 7

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Blippi and friends want your little ones to tag along for the ultimate curiosity adventure. Welcome to ‘Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour’!

Get ready to sing, dance and learn with Blippi and his special guest Meekah. It's Blippi, so you already know there will be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks everywhere. There are very few tickets left for this musical party! It's not too late to pick yours up here.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Arts Festival

April 8-9

6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs

Want to save some money this weekend, but need a unique way to keep your little ones entertained?

Admission is free at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Arts Festival. Bring the kids! There will be a children's play area, plenty of interactive art stations, local performers and vendors in case something catches your eye.

Up to 150 painters, photographers, sculptors, craftsmen, jewelers and more are expected to be in attendance. Click here for more information.

The Arts Atlanta: First Fridays

9 p.m. - 3 a.m. April 7

Underground Atlanta; 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

Looking for a move to replace the perpetually sold-out High Frequency Friday at the High Museum of Art? The Arts Atlanta: First Fridays takes the appreciation of the arts in all of its forms and turns it into a fully immersive experience.

We hear this event has visual art, music, spoken word, virtual reality, dancing, food, vendors and so much more. Whether you're coming alone hoping to leave with friends, or bringing your own group, it's expected to be a magical night at the historic Underground Atlanta. Tickets are available here.

The best part? It's no big deal if you miss out this Friday. The event happens on the first Friday of every month. Try again in May!

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. April 7

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Hawks face the 76ers this weekend, and it's Fan Appreciation Night. Expect tons of special giveaways throughout the evening, it's just the team's way of thanking their fans for supporting them all year. Every ticket includes a $10 food and drink voucher.

Purchase tickets here to see the action in person.

Spring Break at Six Flags

Until April 9

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Spring Break is coming up. Why don't you save money and plan a staycation? Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating through Sunday, April 9, operating daily with extended hours and special events.

The FOX 5 Good Day Atlanta team got a sneak peek at their attractions. Did you know 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of The Great American Scream Machine, and the 45th anniversary of the debut of THE RIDDLER Mindblender?

When you need a break from the rides, there are plenty of carnival games, food stalls, live entertainment and more to get into.

By the way, the park is hosting "Low Sensory Sundays" on April 9 and 16 for visitors looking for a more sensitive experience.

Yoga Lab: Yoga BLOCK Party

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 8

Performance Power Yoga; 150 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

This block party isn't what it sounds like. Yoga is a great stress-reliever and strengthener. But let's face it, some poses are just plain hard to get into. At the Yoga Lab: Yoga BLOCK Party, your yogi will walk you through a series of poses with plenty of time to use yoga blocks to help you ease into them – or get a deeper stretch.

Class is heated, so be sure to bring extra water to keep yourself hydrated. The instructor says this is a beginner-level class, so don't worry about needing experience.

Camp Congress for Girls Atlanta 2023

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 8

Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel; 866 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

Are you raising the nation's next fearless leader? Camp Congress for Girls Atlanta is a leadership program that introduces girls to the U.S. political system.

The girls will choose between running for a seat in the U.S. House, Senate or for president. Then, they'll have to create a campaign with a platform, slogan, financial plan and figure out how to market themselves as candidates. They will even film a political ad for TV. Once elected, the girls spend the day learning about their daily duties as future leaders.

The program is recommended for ages 11 through 16. Everyone who registers will receive a certification of completion.

Tickets are still available here.

The Price Is Right Live™

7 p.m. April 8

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

You watch it on television all the time. Now's your chance to participate in-person. The Price is Right Live™ is hitting the stage at Fox Theatre this weekend. This is a play-adaptation of the nation's beloved price-guessing show, and it's interactive. Audience members will have the chance to "Come on Down" to play classic games and try to win prizes.

Learn more.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life In The Past Lane Tour

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. April 8

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What would Bruno Mars sound like if you added a little Frank Sinatra? What if The Spice Girls favored The Andrews Sisters? That was the goal of New York City pianist Scott Bradlee when he recreated Jukebox for the postmodern world. He remakes today's pop hits to the style of yesteryear's legends.

This weekend, he's bringing his unique genre to Atlanta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets are on sale now. It's a show you can't miss.

Easter at the Museum

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. April 8

Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW

Get in line and get ready to bunny hop! The Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating a secular Easter this weekend with a dance party, and special story time.

Organizers say this weekend's arts and crafts activity involves making your own bunny ears.

Easter Run for Hope ATLANTA: 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. April 8

Cochran Shoal Trails; 1956-2068 Eugene Gunby Road, Marietta

Some people look for eggs filled with jellybeans and chocolates over Easter weekend. Others run half-marathons. If you're looking for something active to do Saturday, sign up with the Easter Run for Hope along Cochran Shoal Trails in Marietta. You can choose between a 5K, 10K or half-marathon race.

Day-of registration opens at 8 a.m., starting at $35 plus fees for each race. Find more details here.

Spring FUN Break at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park; 100 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. April 7-8

11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 9

If you live outside the perimeter, we have another spring break alternative. Stone Mountain Park is rounding out an eventful week that sounds great for teens who want some independence, or families looking for fun things to do together.

Bring your bathing suit and take a run through the Geyser Towers. Hop in a harness and test your balance in the SkyHike. Your little ones will love the various animatronic prehistoric creatures roaming through the Dinosaur Explore exhibit. There's a 4D theater, plenty of opportunities for live entertainment, and so much more.

Plus, there's the Lasershow Spectacular that lights up the starry sky closing out each night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Geyser Towers (Credit: Stone Mountain Park)

For tickets and information about Spring FUN Break and the Lasershow Spectacular, visit their official website.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended for a smoother experience.

Sensory Friendly Sunday at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 9

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

We're excited to share that we've been finding more accessible things to do around Atlanta. This Sunday, the Children's Museum of Atlanta is offering a sensory-modified setting. Whether your loved one is on the autism spectrum, has any sensory processing disorders, or just prefers a more sensitive environment, this could be perfect for you.

Admission is limited between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lighting and sound will be adjusted as well. The museum staff even put together a neat PDF that explains everything your loved one can expect during their visit. We know not everyone likes surprises!

A Day at Dairies- A Vintage and Handmade Pop-Up Market

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. April 9

Atlanta Dairies; 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

Picture this! 50 of the city's best vintage and homemade goods vendors set up an outdoor market. You find food and drinks everywhere that you turn, and at the end of the day you can rest knowing you supported local entrepreneurs. Stop imagining it and make it a reality this weekend at Atlanta Dairies.

Georgia Vintage Goods has hosted pop-up markets around southeast Atlanta since 2015. Products range from vintage and reworked clothing, home decor, handmade jewelry, original art and even apothecary.

Easter Gospel Brunch featuring Darius Paulk

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. April 9

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a little bit of soul. Singer/songwriter Darius Paulk is performing at an Easter Gospel Brunch that you don't want to miss. Tickets start at $25 in the orchestra, and go up to $35 the closer you are to the main stage.

Seats at City Winery Atlanta typically sell out quickly, so we suggest you secure yours early.

Painting with an Easter Twist: Family Day

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. April 9

Painting with a Twist; 1230 Caroline Street NE #240, Atlanta

Bring your little Picasso to class this Sunday for a session with more than one twist. Not only are children welcome at this paint n' sip class, the painting for the day is Easter-themed. Organizers recommend you come early to get smocked up so you'll be ready to go as soon as the session starts. They're planning for a busy day.

Tickets are $39 each, and can be picked up here.

Creator's Market at Atlantic Station

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays

Atlantic Station; 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta

What better way to shop and support local than the Creator's Market at Atlantic Station? Local, handcrafted and small businesses will be set up selling all sorts of goods like art, jewelry, soaps, candles, treats and so much more.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ongoing

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Little Big Town @ Fox Theatre

Sat, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 15

They're from a little town, but they're a pretty big deal. The Grammy Award-winning country group Little Big Town is bringing their 2023 "Friends of Mine" tour to Atlanta next weekend. They're kicking things off the night before in Birmingham, so you already know this should be a high-energy, amazing show.

Meet us back here on the FOX 5 Atlanta app or website next week for the rest of the details, like the anticipated set list.

