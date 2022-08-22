Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28

article

Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend.

Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta.

Crush Fest

Yonah Mountain Vineyards

Aug. 27

The local wine festival brings musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland.

Alpharetta Art in the Park

Downtown Alpharetta; Main Street and Milton Avenue, Alpharetta

Aug. 27-28

Spend time outdoors appreciating and shopping while work from local artists is on display.

Brews and Bites

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway

Aug. 27-29

Enjoy dozens of refreshing craft beers and cocktails from your favorite local breweries.

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

Grant Park; 840 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Aug. 27-28

Enjoy work from independent artist, delicious food and music at the fundraiser for the Grant Park Conservancy. The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Atlanta Lyric Theater; 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta

Aug. 25-28

The lifestyles of two high-stakes gamberlers puts them at odds with the women they love. Go to the theater's website for more information.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Though Sept. 5

Walk through this jungle inhabited by pre-historic creatures.

Walk through this jungle inhabited by pre-historic creatures.

Metro Montage XXII

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art; 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta

July 9 - Sept. 4

The 22nd annual juried exhibition features more than 900 submissions.

You can purchase tickets at the museum for $8.

Waking Wonderland

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

July 26 - Aug. 31

Step into the interactive adventure inspired by Lewis Carrol's Wonderland.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

‘Pieces of Me II’ residency, by Jennifer J. Danner

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association; 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge

July 2 - Sept. 17

The north Georgia art center is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Artist Jennifer J. Danner's "Pieces of Me II" exhibit continues.

Click for more information.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Pullman Yards

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10 - Sept. 11

The regal world of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" comes to Atlanta's industrial Pullman Yards.

Tickets are limited, selling fast and start at $110 for one standard ticket.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Aug. 12 - Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

This journey through our galaxy shows you all the captivating wonders of outer space.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event