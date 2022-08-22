Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28
Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend.
Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta.
Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App, follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.
Crush Fest
Yonah Mountain Vineyards
Aug. 27
The local wine festival brings musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland.
Alpharetta Art in the Park
Downtown Alpharetta; Main Street and Milton Avenue, Alpharetta
Aug. 27-28
Spend time outdoors appreciating and shopping while work from local artists is on display.
Brews and Bites
Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway
Aug. 27-29
Enjoy dozens of refreshing craft beers and cocktails from your favorite local breweries.
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
Grant Park; 840 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta
Aug. 27-28
Enjoy work from independent artist, delicious food and music at the fundraiser for the Grant Park Conservancy. The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
‘Guys and Dolls’
Atlanta Lyric Theater; 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
Aug. 25-28
The lifestyles of two high-stakes gamberlers puts them at odds with the women they love. Go to the theater's website for more information.
Dino Safari
North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta
Though Sept. 5
Walk through this jungle inhabited by pre-historic creatures.
Buy tickets online. For more information, click here.
Metro Montage XXII
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art; 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta
July 9 - Sept. 4
The 22nd annual juried exhibition features more than 900 submissions.
You can purchase tickets at the museum for $8.
Waking Wonderland
Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta
July 26 - Aug. 31
Step into the interactive adventure inspired by Lewis Carrol's Wonderland.
Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.
‘Pieces of Me II’ residency, by Jennifer J. Danner
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association; 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge
July 2 - Sept. 17
The north Georgia art center is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Artist Jennifer J. Danner's "Pieces of Me II" exhibit continues.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Pullman Yards
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10 - Sept. 11
The regal world of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" comes to Atlanta's industrial Pullman Yards.
Tickets are limited, selling fast and start at $110 for one standard ticket.
Guitars & Grapes
Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville
Aug. 12 - Nov. 25
The weekly Friday music series continues through November.
Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.
Avalon Nights Live
Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21
Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.
SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond
Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta
Through Oct. 31
This journey through our galaxy shows you all the captivating wonders of outer space.
Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.
Click here for more information on this event