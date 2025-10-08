Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 10-12. 2025

article

Fall fun is in full swing across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend, with food festivals, live music, cultural celebrations, and family-friendly events filling the calendar. From rocking tribute shows to international flavors and outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the highlights happening Oct. 10–12.

FAIRS & FESTIVALS

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Pride Festival

Oct. 11 – 12

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The Southeast’s largest Pride celebration with live music, a marketplace, community programming and a Sunday parade ending in the park.

Fall Festival on Ponce

Oct. 11–12

Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

Enjoy a free two-day festival featuring more than 125 displays of fine art, folk art, and crafts, plus food trucks, a children’s play area, live DJ, and fall foliage in historic Olmsted Linear Park. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Outside Atlanta

Chalktoberfest

Oct. 11–12

Marietta Square

More than 80 world-renowned chalk artists transform the streets into vibrant works of art at this chalk and beer festival with craft brews, music, and community fun.

Lilburn Daze Arts & Crafts Festival

Oct. 11

Lilburn City Park, Lilburn

One-day community festival with arts and crafts, food vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment.

Rocktober Fest

Oct. 11

Downtown Calhoun, 100 S Wall St., Calhoun

A full day of live rock music, food trucks, retail vendors, kids’ activities, and beer trailers, presented by Black Sheep Promotions and the City of Calhoun

Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Through Oct. 12

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

Final weekend of rides, nightly shows, agricultural exhibits and classic fair food.

Georgia Apple Festival

Oct. 11 – 12 and Oct. 18-19

Lions Club Fairgrounds, Ellijay

300+ arts and crafts vendors, live music, and all things apple in the North Georgia mountains.

Norcross Art Splash Festival

Oct. 11 – 12

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Family-friendly arts fest with 100+ artists, kids’ zone, live entertainment and festival eats.

Sorghum in the Mountains Festival

Oct. 11-12

Meeks Park, Blairsville

Festival highlights art of cooking sweet syrup from locally grown sorghum cane, live music, crafts, food and more.

Mable House Harvest Festival

Oct. 11

Mableton

Step back into the 19th century with blacksmithing, butter churning, live music, crafts, games, and tours of the historic Mable House.

SPECIAL EVENTS & FOODIE EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Party with the Past: Westview Cemetery

Oct. 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Westview Abbey Mausoleum and Chapel, Atlanta

A free evening in the Southeast’s largest cemetery featuring guided tours of the Spanish Gothic abbey, outdoor festivities, and a costume contest with prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase; registration encouraged.

Atlanta Kidney Walk

Oct. 11

Atlantic Green, Atlanta

Join patients, families, and supporters for the National Kidney Foundation’s largest local fundraiser raising awareness and funds to fight kidney disease.

Outside Atlanta

Atlanta Air Show

Oct. 11-12

Atlanta Regional Airport, Peachtree City

Air show featuring U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, MV-22 Osprey Demo, P-51 Mustang demo, F-15 Eagle CAS demo, C-17 Globemaster II demo, attack helicopter demo, ReMax parachute team, Georgia State Patrol and more. Tickets required.

Game Day Low Country Boil at Fairway Social

Oct. 11

Fairway Social, Alpharetta

Watch top college football matchups on the big screens while enjoying a rooftop low country boil with shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes. Plates are $25 and can be pre-purchased or bought onsite while supplies last.

Black Child Book Fair

Oct. 11

Exchange Recreation Center, Decatur

Children’s authors from across the country will share books that empower African-American kids and feature characters that look like them. Admission is free.

Town Center Art Walk & Bikeshare 10th Anniversary

Oct. 11, 8 a.m.–noon

Bells Ferry Trailhead, Marietta

Celebrate two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with an Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet, plus bikeshare anniversary activities, pop-ups, and family fun.

Woodstock International Food Festival

Oct. 10–12

St. Elizabeth Orthodox Church, 2263 E. Cherokee Dr., Woodstock

Enjoy authentic international food, live music, cultural performances, guided church tours, artisan vendors, and kids’ activities at this three-day festival.

North Georgia Mountain RV Show

Oct. 10–12

Winding Waters RV Resort, 582 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville

Tour the latest RVs, shop exclusive fall deals, enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun, seasonal activities, food trucks, and see top RV manufacturers like Winnebago, Forest River, and Thor.

Taste of Acworth

Oct. 11

Downtown Acworth

Main Street comes alive with more than 150 local restaurants and businesses, live entertainment, and a kid zone. Food samples range from $1–$10, with proceeds supporting schools and charities.

North Georgia Folk Festival

Oct. 11

Sandy Creek Park, Athens

A daylong celebration of folk and roots music featuring multiple performers in a community setting.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Ludovico Einaudi: The Summer Portraits Tour

Oct. 10

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

World-renowned pianist-composer blends classical and contemporary sounds in an immersive performance.

The Band CAMINO: The NeverAlways Tour

Oct. 10

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Alternative/indie rock band brings high-energy hits with special guest almost monday.

The Living Tombstone

Oct. 11

The Eastern, Atlanta

The Living Tombstone has been dubbed "the internet's biggest gaming band."

ASO: Star Wars and More — The Music of John Williams

Oct. 12

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Family-friendly concert of the composer’s greatest film themes.

Kirk Whalum

Oct. 12

City Winery, Atlanta

Grammy-winning saxophonist plays two intimate Sunday shows.

Outside Atlanta

Neal McCoy & Ronnie McDowell

Oct. 10

Anderson Music Hall, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

Country legends team up for a night of classic hits as part of Fall Fest.

Cat Ridgeway – October Shows

Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 11–12: 265 Laurel Ridge Road, Cleveland | Oct. 25: Matildas Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway performs three area shows in support of her new album Sprinter, a fiery blend of indie rock, dream pop, and folk.

Cost: Oct. 11–12 Free | Oct. 25 $32.50

Dog Man: The Musical

Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.; Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling series, this family musical follows a crime-fighting hero with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman.

Andrea Bocelli

Oct. 11

Gas South Arena, Duluth

The world-renowned tenor returns for a one-night performance at the arena.

Ebi

Oct. 11

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Persian pop legend headlines a special night for Atlanta’s Iranian community.

The Kings of Queen – Queen Tribute

Oct. 11

MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

Celebrate the legendary music of Queen with The Kings of Queen, a high-energy tribute band delivering all the hits live on stage.

FILM & THEATER

Inside Atlanta

SCADFILM In Focus: Horror

Oct. 10

SCADshow, Midtown Atlanta

Celebrate the art of horror storytelling with a one-day festival featuring exclusive screenings, panel discussions, and behind-the-scenes insights. Highlights include a "Terror by Design" session on HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry, a conversation with Patrick Wilson and Nick Antosca, and the premiere of Black Phone 2 with special guest Arianna Rivas. Tickets are free for SCAD students, faculty, and alumni; $10 for the public.

The Heart Sellers

Oct. 10 – Nov. 9

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

A heartfelt comedy about friendship and immigrant stories in a new Horizon production.

Outside Atlanta

Dog Man: The Musical

Oct. 11 – 12

Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Hit family show based on Dav Pilkey’s bestsellers with multiple weekend performances.

ART & COMEDY

Inside Atlanta

Viktor & Rolf: Fashion Statements

Opens Oct. 10

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Avant-garde couture from the Dutch duo in a headline fashion exhibition.

Dan Soder

Oct. 10

Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

Stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster known for being a "real silly goose" brings The Golden Retriever of Comedy Tour to Atlanta.

Hasan Minhaj & Ronny Chieng

Oct. 11

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Two powerhouse comedians share the stage for a double-header of sharp stand-up.

Outside Atlanta

Not Your Mother’s Art Fest

Oct. 10

Slow Pour Brewing, Lawrenceville

Named the 2025 Best New Event in the Southeast, this free, family-friendly festival showcases nontraditional art through immersive installations, live performances, street art, workshops, and interactive experiences, paired with local craft beer and food.

Tellus Science Museum: Journey to Space

Opens Oct. 10

Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville

Step inside NASA’s immersive Journey to Space exhibit with hands-on experiences, multimedia, and a look at life aboard the International Space Station.

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Inside Atlanta

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 11

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

ACC showdown in the heart of Midtown.

Outside Atlanta

COMING UP

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Oct. 13

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

The Falcons will take on the Bills in their next home game.

Ice Cube: Four Decades of Attitude

Oct. 14

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Rapper and actor Ice Cub takes truth to the stage for his first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.

Kaash Paige at Terminal West

Oct. 14

Terminal West, Atlanta

Rising R&B and hip-hop artist Kaash Paige brings her new album 2 Late To Be Toxic to Atlanta following viral hits, major collaborations, and international tours.

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Oct. 17–19

Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome

North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.

R. Land & Tony Price Exhibition

Oct. 17–18

Joe’s Coffeehouse, East Atlanta

Local legend R. Land teams up with visual artist Tony Price for a two-night exhibition featuring bold new works and Atlanta’s iconic street art imagery. Admission is free.

Outside Atlanta

Gavin Adcock: Need To Tour

Oct. 17

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Watkinsville native Gavin Adcock headlines with Conner Smith and Lanie Gardner for a high-energy country music night.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Oct. 17

Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts a hilarious, clean-ish comedy showcase featuring top local comics.

Oak Hill Cemetery Tours

Oct. 17 & 25, 5–8 p.m.

Historic Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan

Guided tours share stories of over 270 Civil and Revolutionary War soldiers, with live music, museum tours, and dinner by Oink Joint BBQ.

Historic Athens Porchfest

Oct. 19

Athens

Six historic neighborhoods become stages for 200 performances on 150 porches in one afternoon at this free community-driven music festival.

If you would like to submit an item to be included on a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.