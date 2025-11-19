Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 21-23, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for plans? Here are the best concerts, festivals, and family-friendly events to check out around metro Atlanta this weekend.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Inside Atlanta
Zoo Atlanta IllumiNights
Nov. 21–22
Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta
A dazzling lantern festival transforms the zoo into a glowing nighttime wonderland, featuring animal-shaped lanterns, immersive light displays, and family-friendly activities.
Smorgasburg Atlanta
Nov. 22
140 Forsyth Street SW, Atlanta
A vibrant open-air food market with dozens of rotating food vendors, unique bites, and weekend crowd favorites.
ATL Mushroom Festival
Nov. 22
Wild Heaven Brewery, Atlanta
A family-friendly festival with mushroom vendors, food, demos, music, and activities.
Creole Food Festival
Nov. 22-23
Knock Music House, 1789 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
Celebrate Creole culture with authentic food tastings, drinks, and live music.
Atlanta Halal Fall Fest
Nov. 22–23
Grant Park, downtown Atlanta
A cultural food festival celebrating halal cuisine with vendors, family activities, and live entertainment.
Light Up the Season at Piedmont Park
Nov. 23
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
A festive evening featuring annual tree lighting, holiday lights, live entertainment, and seasonal celebrations in one of Atlanta’s most iconic parks.
Outside Atlanta
Georgia Renaissance Festival – Fall Fling
Saturdays through Dec. 26 and Nov. 28
Georgia Renaissance Festival Grounds, Fairburn
Step into Nottingham after dark during the Georgia Renaissance Festival’s Fall Fling, featuring themed evenings with live entertainment, festive food and drink, artisan shopping, and roaming characters including Robin Hood and his Merry Band.
Sandy Springs 20th Anniversary Community Picnic
Nov. 22
City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Celebrate 20 years of community pride with a festive outdoor picnic featuring one long shared table, food from home or local restaurants, and special anniversary activities.
Atlanta Chili Cookoff
Nov. 22
Brook Run Park, 4770 Peachtree Road, Dunwoody
A popular fall food festival featuring more than 50 chili recipes from amateur chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Guests can sample unlimited chili, vote for their favorites, and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the day. Tickets start at $15.
Georgia Festival of Trees
Nov. 22–30
Gas South Convention Center (Gwinnett County)
A multi-day holiday festival featuring decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, kids’ activities, and charity auctions.
LIVE MUSIC
Inside Atlanta
Manchester Orchestra: The Stuffing XV
Nov. 21
The Eastern, Reynoldstown, Atlanta
Manchester Orchestra returns with its annual Stuffing concert, featuring performances by Microwave, Honeyknife, and Scattrbrain.
Frankly Scarlet at Moonshadow Tavern
Nov. 21
Moonshadow Tavern, Tucker
Frankly Scarlet returns to Moonshadow Tavern for a high-energy night of live music at one of Tucker’s favorite weekend spots.
EmoFest Featuring Emo Nation & Blink 281
Nov. 22
Park Tavern, Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Emo-themed concert with tribute bands delivering nostalgic emo anthems.
The Tony Tatum Experience – Soulful Saturday
Nov. 22
St. James Live, Butner Road, Atlanta
A live R&B tribute concert featuring soulful covers and a full band.
Jazz Flutist Kim Scott Live
Nov. 22
Perfect Note Atlanta, 3000 Windy Hill Road, Atlanta
An intimate jazz performance by nationally touring flutist Kim Scott.
Christopher Williams Live at City Winery
Nov. 23
City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
R&B singer and New Jack City actor Christopher Williams performs his signature hits, including "I’m Dreamin’" and "Talk to Myself," in an intimate concert setting.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage
Nov. 23
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
The beloved Peanuts holiday classic comes to life with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the full cast performing the timeless story live on stage. Families can enjoy iconic scenes, festive music, and Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable soundtrack in this nationally touring production. (Note: The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is not performing at this event.)
Elton John Under the Stars — Constellation Concerts
Nov. 23
Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
Experience Elton John’s greatest hits reimagined in a one-night-only immersive concert beneath a laser-projected starfield. Set inside the Grand Overlook Ballroom, the event features a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, cinematic visuals, and access to select museum exhibits before the show
Outside Atlanta
Rebecca Frazier at Red Clay Music Foundry
Nov. 21
3116 Main Street, Duluth (Gwinnett County)
Talented guitarist and songwriter Rebecca Frazier will perform the music of the Grateful Dead.
Jason Bonham – Live at Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 22
Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery Atlanta, Vinings
Fans can enjoy a high-energy night of live rock from one of the genre’s most iconic drummers.
Live Music Showcase at Horned Owl Brewing
Nov. 22
Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S Main Street NW, Kennesaw
Enjoy performances from multiple local artists in this live music showcase hosted by Daniel Lieving.
RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute
Nov. 23
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Celebrate the season with RAIN as they blend classic Beatles hits with festive holiday favorites in a nostalgic, family-friendly tribute show.
The Wildflowers – Acoustic Tom Petty Trio
Nov. 23
MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
Enjoy an intimate acoustic tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
THEATER/COMEDY
Inside Atlanta
Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA at Atlantic Station
Through Jan. 25, 2026
Atlantic Station Big Top, 241 20th Street NW, Atlanta
Cirque du Soleil brings a visually spectacular journey inspired by Mexico, filled with acrobatics, music, and fantastical scenes, enjoyable for all ages.
Hamlet — Atlanta Shakespeare Company
Through Nov. 30
The Shakespeare Tavern, 499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents Hamlet, the timeless tragedy of ghosts, revenge, and a prince wrestling with life, love, and fate.
Knock, Knock at Alliance Theatre
Nov. 21–Dec. 23
Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
A heartwarming, interactive family show about neighbors preparing for the winter holidays, ideal for children and their grownups.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!
Nov. 21
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
A colorful, interactive musical based on the popular preschool Netflix series—perfect for young children and families, with two showtimes.
Killers of Kill Tony (Live Comedy Show)
Nov. 22
Fox Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)
A stage version of the hit stand-up/podcast featuring multiple national comedians.
Druski – Coulda Fest Tour
Nov. 22
State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
Comedian and creator Druski brings his first international tour to Atlanta with a high-energy mix of live comedy sketches, music performances, and surprise celebrity guests. Joined by Caleb Pressley, BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Young M.A., and Navv Greene.
Outside Atlanta
The Addams Family Musical
Nov. 21-22
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Fulton County
A spooky and comedic musical presented by the Roswell Youth Theater MainStage, perfect for all ages.
ART
Inside Atlanta
Gurl to Girl Women’s Makers Market
Nov. 22
The Highline at The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta
A vibrant outdoor market showcasing handmade goods and creations from women-owned businesses. Guests can shop local, support female entrepreneurs, and network with like-minded community members.
Outside Atlanta
Lilburn Farmers Market Holiday Pop-Up Market
Nov. 22
1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn (Gwinnett County)
Holiday market with local produce, gift vendors, and Santa photos—great for family shopping and festive fun.
SPORTS
Inside Atlanta
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh – Football
Nov. 22
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, 150 Bobby Dodd Way NW, Atlanta
The Yellow Jackets host the Pitt Panthers in an ACC matchup. Georgia Tech is ranked ninth in the ACC and 15th in the AP Poll, while Pitt comes in ranked fourth in the ACC and recently received 12 AP votes.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Nov. 23
State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
The Hawks take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Sunday evening showdown. Special themed offers include a Stranger Things ticket package with a Hawks hat or a Hello Kitty ticket package with an exclusive belt bag. The Hawks enter the matchup ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets sit at twelfth.
Georgia Tech vs. West Georgia – Men’s Basketball
Nov. 23
McCamish Pavilion, 965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta
Georgia Tech men’s basketball faces the West Georgia Wolves in a Sunday afternoon non-conference matchup at McCamish Pavilion.
OTHER
Inside Atlanta
Barbie Sports Club Truck Pop-Up
Nov. 22
Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
The Barbie Sports Club Truck rolls into Atlanta with exclusive, limited-edition Barbie merchandise, apparel, accessories, and collectibles. Fans of all ages can explore the pop-up truck, snap photos, and shop one-of-a-kind items only available on the tour.
Outside Atlanta
Donut’s BIG TRIP Finale Showdown Live
Nov. 22, 2–8 p.m.
Caffeine & Octane at Lanier Raceway, 5301 Winder Hwy, Braselton
The Donut crew brings The Big Trip to an explosive finish with a live autocross showdown, pushing drivers, builds, and mods to their limits in front of a roaring crowd as cameras roll. Expect high-speed chaos, big personalities, and one final battle for glory.
Story Time with Parker P. Possum & Judy Highum
Nov. 22
Liberty Books, 178 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)
Award-winning author Judy Highum reads and interacts with children—theme is gratefulness ahead of Thanksgiving.
Cobb County Gem & Mineral Show
Nov. 22–23
Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta
Explore fascinating gems, minerals, and fossils, with exhibits and hands-on activities for kids at this engaging educational event.
An Afternoon with Jane Austen
Nov. 22
Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 S Perry St, Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)
Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with dancing, crafts, games and period-style activities for ages 8+.
COMING UP
Black Tiger Sex Machine: The BTSM Manga Experience
Nov. 28
The Tabernacle, Atlanta
A live concert event featuring electronic music act Black Tiger Sex Machine and their immersive "Manga Experience" show.
Piedmont Holiday Market
Nov. 29–30
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
A holiday-themed outdoor market featuring artisan vendors, seasonal gifts, live acoustic music, and a children’s play area. piedmontparkartsfestival.com+1
Tambor Party Presents: Sacred Underground
Nov. 29
Wish Lounge at Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
An immersive dance-music experience with afro-house rhythms and live percussion in a subterranean club vibe (21+).
The Magic Gateway: Family Magic Show
Nov. 29
7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave., Atlanta
A family-friendly magic show with interactive performances and illusions, ideal for kids and parents.
If you would like to submit information to be added to a future list, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.