Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 21-23, 2025

Looking for plans? Here are the best concerts, festivals, and family-friendly events to check out around metro Atlanta this weekend.

FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta IllumiNights

Nov. 21–22

Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

A dazzling lantern festival transforms the zoo into a glowing nighttime wonderland, featuring animal-shaped lanterns, immersive light displays, and family-friendly activities.

Smorgasburg Atlanta

Nov. 22

140 Forsyth Street SW, Atlanta

A vibrant open-air food market with dozens of rotating food vendors, unique bites, and weekend crowd favorites.

ATL Mushroom Festival

Nov. 22

Wild Heaven Brewery, Atlanta

A family-friendly festival with mushroom vendors, food, demos, music, and activities.

Creole Food Festival

Nov. 22-23

Knock Music House, 1789 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Celebrate Creole culture with authentic food tastings, drinks, and live music.

Atlanta Halal Fall Fest

Nov. 22–23

Grant Park, downtown Atlanta

A cultural food festival celebrating halal cuisine with vendors, family activities, and live entertainment.

Light Up the Season at Piedmont Park

Nov. 23

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

A festive evening featuring annual tree lighting, holiday lights, live entertainment, and seasonal celebrations in one of Atlanta’s most iconic parks.

Outside Atlanta

Georgia Renaissance Festival – Fall Fling

Saturdays through Dec. 26 and Nov. 28

Georgia Renaissance Festival Grounds, Fairburn

Step into Nottingham after dark during the Georgia Renaissance Festival’s Fall Fling, featuring themed evenings with live entertainment, festive food and drink, artisan shopping, and roaming characters including Robin Hood and his Merry Band.

Sandy Springs 20th Anniversary Community Picnic

Nov. 22

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Celebrate 20 years of community pride with a festive outdoor picnic featuring one long shared table, food from home or local restaurants, and special anniversary activities.

Atlanta Chili Cookoff

Nov. 22

Brook Run Park, 4770 Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

A popular fall food festival featuring more than 50 chili recipes from amateur chefs, restaurants, and caterers. Guests can sample unlimited chili, vote for their favorites, and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the day. Tickets start at $15.

Georgia Festival of Trees

Nov. 22–30

Gas South Convention Center (Gwinnett County)

A multi-day holiday festival featuring decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, kids’ activities, and charity auctions.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Manchester Orchestra: The Stuffing XV

Nov. 21

The Eastern, Reynoldstown, Atlanta

Manchester Orchestra returns with its annual Stuffing concert, featuring performances by Microwave, Honeyknife, and Scattrbrain.

Frankly Scarlet at Moonshadow Tavern

Nov. 21

Moonshadow Tavern, Tucker

Frankly Scarlet returns to Moonshadow Tavern for a high-energy night of live music at one of Tucker’s favorite weekend spots.

EmoFest Featuring Emo Nation & Blink 281

Nov. 22

Park Tavern, Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Emo-themed concert with tribute bands delivering nostalgic emo anthems.

The Tony Tatum Experience – Soulful Saturday

Nov. 22

St. James Live, Butner Road, Atlanta

A live R&B tribute concert featuring soulful covers and a full band.

Jazz Flutist Kim Scott Live

Nov. 22

Perfect Note Atlanta, 3000 Windy Hill Road, Atlanta

An intimate jazz performance by nationally touring flutist Kim Scott.

Christopher Williams Live at City Winery

Nov. 23

City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta

R&B singer and New Jack City actor Christopher Williams performs his signature hits, including "I’m Dreamin’" and "Talk to Myself," in an intimate concert setting.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

Nov. 23

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

The beloved Peanuts holiday classic comes to life with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the full cast performing the timeless story live on stage. Families can enjoy iconic scenes, festive music, and Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable soundtrack in this nationally touring production. (Note: The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is not performing at this event.)

Elton John Under the Stars — Constellation Concerts

Nov. 23

Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

Experience Elton John’s greatest hits reimagined in a one-night-only immersive concert beneath a laser-projected starfield. Set inside the Grand Overlook Ballroom, the event features a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, cinematic visuals, and access to select museum exhibits before the show

Outside Atlanta

Rebecca Frazier at Red Clay Music Foundry

Nov. 21

3116 Main Street, Duluth (Gwinnett County)

Talented guitarist and songwriter Rebecca Frazier will perform the music of the Grateful Dead.

Jason Bonham – Live at Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 22

Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery Atlanta, Vinings

Fans can enjoy a high-energy night of live rock from one of the genre’s most iconic drummers.

Live Music Showcase at Horned Owl Brewing

Nov. 22

Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S Main Street NW, Kennesaw

Enjoy performances from multiple local artists in this live music showcase hosted by Daniel Lieving.

RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Nov. 23

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Celebrate the season with RAIN as they blend classic Beatles hits with festive holiday favorites in a nostalgic, family-friendly tribute show.

The Wildflowers – Acoustic Tom Petty Trio

Nov. 23

MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

Enjoy an intimate acoustic tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

THEATER/COMEDY

Inside Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA at Atlantic Station

Through Jan. 25, 2026

Atlantic Station Big Top, 241 20th Street NW, Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil brings a visually spectacular journey inspired by Mexico, filled with acrobatics, music, and fantastical scenes, enjoyable for all ages.

Hamlet — Atlanta Shakespeare Company

Through Nov. 30

The Shakespeare Tavern, 499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents Hamlet, the timeless tragedy of ghosts, revenge, and a prince wrestling with life, love, and fate.

Knock, Knock at Alliance Theatre

Nov. 21–Dec. 23

Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

A heartwarming, interactive family show about neighbors preparing for the winter holidays, ideal for children and their grownups.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!

Nov. 21

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

A colorful, interactive musical based on the popular preschool Netflix series—perfect for young children and families, with two showtimes.

Killers of Kill Tony (Live Comedy Show)

Nov. 22

Fox Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)

A stage version of the hit stand-up/podcast featuring multiple national comedians.

Druski – Coulda Fest Tour

Nov. 22

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Comedian and creator Druski brings his first international tour to Atlanta with a high-energy mix of live comedy sketches, music performances, and surprise celebrity guests. Joined by Caleb Pressley, BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Young M.A., and Navv Greene.

Outside Atlanta

The Addams Family Musical

Nov. 21-22

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Fulton County

A spooky and comedic musical presented by the Roswell Youth Theater MainStage, perfect for all ages.

ART

Inside Atlanta

Gurl to Girl Women’s Makers Market

Nov. 22

The Highline at The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta

A vibrant outdoor market showcasing handmade goods and creations from women-owned businesses. Guests can shop local, support female entrepreneurs, and network with like-minded community members.

Outside Atlanta

Lilburn Farmers Market Holiday Pop-Up Market

Nov. 22

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn (Gwinnett County)

Holiday market with local produce, gift vendors, and Santa photos—great for family shopping and festive fun.

SPORTS

Inside Atlanta

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh – Football

Nov. 22

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, 150 Bobby Dodd Way NW, Atlanta

The Yellow Jackets host the Pitt Panthers in an ACC matchup. Georgia Tech is ranked ninth in the ACC and 15th in the AP Poll, while Pitt comes in ranked fourth in the ACC and recently received 12 AP votes.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Nov. 23

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Hawks take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Sunday evening showdown. Special themed offers include a Stranger Things ticket package with a Hawks hat or a Hello Kitty ticket package with an exclusive belt bag. The Hawks enter the matchup ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets sit at twelfth.

Georgia Tech vs. West Georgia – Men’s Basketball

Nov. 23

McCamish Pavilion, 965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta

Georgia Tech men’s basketball faces the West Georgia Wolves in a Sunday afternoon non-conference matchup at McCamish Pavilion.

OTHER

Inside Atlanta

Barbie Sports Club Truck Pop-Up

Nov. 22

Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

The Barbie Sports Club Truck rolls into Atlanta with exclusive, limited-edition Barbie merchandise, apparel, accessories, and collectibles. Fans of all ages can explore the pop-up truck, snap photos, and shop one-of-a-kind items only available on the tour.

Outside Atlanta

Donut’s BIG TRIP Finale Showdown Live

Nov. 22, 2–8 p.m.

Caffeine & Octane at Lanier Raceway, 5301 Winder Hwy, Braselton

The Donut crew brings The Big Trip to an explosive finish with a live autocross showdown, pushing drivers, builds, and mods to their limits in front of a roaring crowd as cameras roll. Expect high-speed chaos, big personalities, and one final battle for glory.

Story Time with Parker P. Possum & Judy Highum

Nov. 22

Liberty Books, 178 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)

Award-winning author Judy Highum reads and interacts with children—theme is gratefulness ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cobb County Gem & Mineral Show

Nov. 22–23

Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta

Explore fascinating gems, minerals, and fossils, with exhibits and hands-on activities for kids at this engaging educational event.

An Afternoon with Jane Austen

Nov. 22

Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 S Perry St, Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)

Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with dancing, crafts, games and period-style activities for ages 8+.

COMING UP

Black Tiger Sex Machine: The BTSM Manga Experience

Nov. 28

The Tabernacle, Atlanta

A live concert event featuring electronic music act Black Tiger Sex Machine and their immersive "Manga Experience" show.

Piedmont Holiday Market

Nov. 29–30

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

A holiday-themed outdoor market featuring artisan vendors, seasonal gifts, live acoustic music, and a children’s play area. piedmontparkartsfestival.com+1

Tambor Party Presents: Sacred Underground

Nov. 29

Wish Lounge at Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

An immersive dance-music experience with afro-house rhythms and live percussion in a subterranean club vibe (21+).

The Magic Gateway: Family Magic Show

Nov. 29

7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave., Atlanta

A family-friendly magic show with interactive performances and illusions, ideal for kids and parents.

