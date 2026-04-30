Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 1-3, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta this week? From festivals and live music to markets and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.
💐Mother's Day
Nurture ATL wellness fair
May 2
Atlanta
This free community event offers breastfeeding and lactation support, educational resources, giveaways and family-focused wellness programming for expecting and new parents.
Mother’s Day celebration at Alpharetta City Center
May 3
Alpharetta
This free event features live music from the Joel Keeley Trio, a dried floral bouquet bar, cookie decorating and spring-themed crafts, giving families a fun way to celebrate mothers and mother figures in the heart of downtown Alpharetta.
Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair
May 10
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Atlanta group alongside K. Michelle and Donell Jones, performing classic hits for a special Mother’s Day show.
🐎Kentucky Derby
Alpha Derby Weekend
May 1–3
Multiple locations, Atlanta
A multi-day celebration blending Kentucky Derby style with upscale parties, live music, gourmet food and signature cocktails across metro Atlanta.
Kentucky Derby at Palmer’s
May 2
Palmer’s Fresh Grill
Watch the Derby with JYPSI whiskey mint juleps served all day, plus favorites like mac and cheese and sweet potato fries, with plenty of seating and a lively, drop-in friendly atmosphere for race day fun.
Kentucky Derby celebration
May 2
High Street, Atlanta
This watch party features Mint Juleps, live music, complimentary bites and a best-dressed contest, all leading up to the excitement of the Kentucky Derby.
Derby in the Gardens party at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead
May 2
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta
This Kentucky Derby celebration features live race viewing, a DJ, Southern buffet, Woodford Reserve cocktails, custom hats and a best-dressed contest in the hotel’s English Garden.
Derby de Mayo block party
May 2
Roswell Entertainment District, Roswell
This all-day celebration blends Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo festivities with drink specials, live mariachi music, themed contests, a Derby watch party and a bar crawl-style experience from 2 to 10 p.m.
🛸May The Fourth Be With You
May the Fourth paint night at Muse Paintbar
May 4
Muse Paintbar, Atlanta
This themed paint night celebrates Star Wars with step-by-step instruction and a complimentary "Tatooine Sunset" drink, offering a fun, low-pressure creative experience for fans.
💃🏽Cinco de Mayo
Cinco Días de Cinco at Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar
May 1-5
Lola's Burger & Tequila Bar, Roswell
This five-day Cinco de Mayo celebration features drink specials, live music, DJs and themed events, including half-price margaritas, taco deals and Kentucky Derby viewing.
Cinco de Mayo celebration at High Street
May 5
High Street, Atlanta
This free fiesta features live music, fire dancers, roaming performers, family-friendly activities and sweet treats, plus food and drinks for purchase and a DJ after-party at Agave Bandido.
Cinco de Mayo paint party at Muse Paintbar
May 5
Muse Paintbar, Atlanta
This festive class pairs guided painting with a complimentary margarita, giving guests a lively, social way to celebrate beyond the typical dinner plans.
🎡 Festivals & Food
BeetleCat May Day Event
May 1
BeetleCat
This festive May Day celebration features po’boys, voodoo-seasoned fries, hurricane cocktails and live brass band music, with reservations available and walk-ins welcome on a first-come basis.
Georgia State Fair
Through May 3
EchoPark Speedway, Hampton
This classic fair returns with rides, games, live entertainment and all the favorite fair foods for a full day of family-friendly fun.
DTL CON-Quest
May 1-2
Downtown Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville
This free two-day pop culture festival features comics, cosplay, panels, workshops and interactive experiences, transforming downtown into an immersive fan convention.
Creature Comforts 12th anniversary celebration
May 1-2
Creature Comforts, Athens
This free two-day celebration features specialty beer releases, cocktails, live music, DJs and food trucks as the popular craft brewery marks its 12th anniversary.
Big Tigger’s Beltline BikeFest
May 2
Lee + White, Atlanta
Created by entertainment legend and V-103 host Big Tigger in partnership with the Atlanta BeltLine, this event features a group bike ride with celebrity guests, plus a family-friendly festival with giveaways and community activities.
Keep Chatsworth-Murray Beautiful Spring Festival
May 2
Chatsworth City Park
A community spring festival featuring food, vendors, live music and family-friendly fun, with proceeds supporting local recycling and beautification efforts.
Taste of Spring Festival
May 2
Olde Town Conyers
A vibrant spring festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live music on the Depot Stage, food vendors and a Children’s Business Fair, all set in the historic downtown district.
Taste of Mableton
May 2
Mable House Complex, Mableton
The 5th annual festival brings together a crowd of more than 10,000 for a full day of food, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
Gwinnett multicultural festival and open house
May 2
Lawrenceville
This free, family-friendly festival features live music, traditional dance performances, kids activities and interactive experiences celebrating cultures from around the world.
Mayfest
May 2
Downtown Carrollton – Adamson Square
A lively arts and crafts festival featuring hundreds of handmade vendors, local food, specialty shops and a full day of family-friendly entertainment at The Amp.
Johns Creek International Festival
May 2
Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek
A free, family-friendly celebration of global cultures featuring international food, live music and performances, a global art marketplace and interactive activities for kids.
Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival
May 2
Dallas Landing Park – 5120 Allatoona Dr, Acworth
A high-energy, family-friendly festival featuring colorful dragon boat races, live competition and community fun, all while raising money to support cancer patients and local nonprofits.
Dolly Dash & Dolly Day
May 2
Downtown Ringgold
A fun-filled day celebrating all things Dolly, featuring a morning race followed by live music, a Dolly look-alike contest, pig races, pony rides, vendors and family-friendly activities.
Railroad Days Festival and Parade
May 1–2
Downtown LulaA long-running North Georgia tradition featuring a parade, live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts and community festivities celebrating Lula’s history and milestone anniversaries.
Uptown Atlanta Market
Saturdays, May 2–Nov. 14
The Lawn at Uptown
This weekly market features 20+ food vendors, local artisans, live music, DJs and kid-friendly activities, offering a rotating lineup of eats, crafts and entertainment in a free, all-ages outdoor setting.
May Market at Rose Lawn
May 2–3
Rose Lawn Museum – Cherokee Ave & Fite St, Cartersville
A charming spring festival featuring handmade arts and crafts, garden goods, farm-to-table food and blooming rose displays, along with tours of the historic Rose Lawn House Museum.
Atlanta Comic & Toy Exchange
May 2-3
6009 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain
This free two-day event features comic and toy vendors, cosplay showcases, gaming zones and special guest appearances, celebrating fandom and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Indie South Springtacular Makers Market
May 2–3
Athens
This warm-weather makers market features more than 100 local artists, makers and vintage curators with unique finds perfect for Mother’s Day and graduation gifts, along with food trucks, music and a festive community atmosphere.
Indie Craft Experience Spring Market
May 2–3
Midtown Atlanta – 1200 Foster St NW
An annual celebration of handmade goods and local creativity, featuring unique art, crafts and plenty of family-friendly activities at the Goat Farm Cultural Center.
May-Retta Daze
May 2–3
Marietta – 99 S Park Square NE
A lively outdoor arts and crafts festival in Marietta Square featuring live music, family-friendly activities and plenty of food for a fun spring weekend.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour
May 1
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
A live concert by Florence + The Machine as part of the 2026 North American tour, bringing powerful vocals and theatrical energy to downtown Atlanta.
Magoo at Eddie’s Attic
May 1
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
A live performance by progressive bluegrass band Magoo, blending tight harmonies, intricate musicianship and modern energy in an intimate listening room setting.
Disclosure Live
May 1
The Eastern, Atlanta
An all-ages electronic music show featuring Grammy-nominated duo Disclosure, joined by Todd Edwards, delivering a high-energy night of house, garage and dance music.
Concert for a Cause at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
May 1
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta
This annual concert features soprano Marnie Breckenridge and pianist Matthew Michael Brown, with proceeds benefiting Midtown Assistance Center, followed by a reception.
Road Trip improv anniversary show
May 1
Dad’s Garage Theatre, Atlanta
This $12 late-night improv show celebrates four years with performances based on real stories, featuring special guests Savannah Louie (Survivor 49 winner) and Suzi Barrett (UCB, Ben Schwartz & Friends), followed by a dance party.
Chris Smither live at Eddie’s Attic
May 2
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
This live concert features the acclaimed folk and blues artist performing his signature fingerstyle guitar and storytelling songs in an intimate setting.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
May 2
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
This 7:30 p.m. concert features the iconic rock band performing on their "Land of Hope & Dreams" tour, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Cave Spring Bacon Fest & Car Show
May 2
Downtown Cave Spring
Annual event featuring arts and crafts vendors, food, car show, bacon tasting, raffle prizes, and live DJ.
Preston Cooper Live
May 2
Smithgall Arts Center, Gainesville
A live performance by rising country rock artist Preston Cooper, delivering soulful vocals and high-energy music as part of the Summer Music Series.
Convergence with Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell
May 3
First Congregational Chruch, Atlanta
This live performance blends African American spirituals with Eastern European Jewish music, as vocalist Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell explores cultural connections through blues, klezmer and sacred song.
Worship Nights featuring Kelontae Gavin
May 3
Atlanta
This live worship event features contemporary gospel artist Kelontae Gavin performing powerful songs from his chart-topping albums in an uplifting, high-energy experience.
Concerts by the Springs
May 3
Heritage Amphitheatre, Sandy Springs
This free outdoor concert features live music from Brother Maven, with gates opening at 5 p.m., food trucks at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.
Music in the Garden at Woodlands
May 3
Woodlands Garden, Decatur
This free outdoor concert features local musicians performing live in the pavilion from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of a seasonal music series.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Atlanta Film Festival
Through May 3
Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre
Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Film Festival with more than 150 films, special screenings, filmmaker panels and live events across Atlanta. The festival features marquee films, legacy screenings, celebrity appearances and the Creative Conference with workshops and panels for filmmakers, plus immersive experiences like SOUND+VISION blending film, music and art.
Pancakes & Booze Art Show
May 1
Underground Atlanta
This 21+ pop-up art show features more than 100 local artists and 500+ pieces of work, along with all-you-can-eat pancakes, live DJs and live body painting in a high-energy, late-night setting.
George Lopez Live
May 1
City Winery Atlanta
A night of stand-up comedy featuring George Lopez, delivering sharp humor and cultural insight in an intimate, 18+ venue setting with food and drinks available tableside.
SIX: The Musical
May 1-3
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
A high-energy Broadway hit that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as pop icons, blending history and modern music into an award-winning, empowering musical experience.
Mamma Mia! at Woodstock Arts
May 1-24
Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock
This feel-good musical features ABBA’s greatest hits, with performances on select dates and times including evenings at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp
Through May 9
Marietta’s Theatre in the Square
A modern jukebox musical reimagining the classic Aladdin story with a contemporary soundtrack and family-friendly performances.
Serial Killer: The Exhibition
Extended through May 31
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
An immersive exhibit featuring more than 2,000 artifacts exploring serial crime, forensic science and criminal profiling.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
New mini golf at The Roof at Ponce City Market
Now open
Ponce City Market, Atlanta
This redesigned 18-hole rooftop mini golf course offers skyline views, upgraded gameplay and "choose your experience" tickets, with access to rides, games, roller skating and a nightly laser light show.
Casa Nuova community block party
May 3
Alpharetta
This annual celebration features a complimentary buffet, live music and family-friendly games, while also supporting pancreatic cancer awareness efforts in a heartfelt thank-you to the local community.
Marietta City Cemetery walking tours
May 2
Marietta
Guided by Marietta History Center Collections Manager Christa McCay, the themed walking tour exploreS the stories of Marietta’s early residents, from post-Revolutionary War history to the city’s early ministers, offering a deeper look at the community’s past.
Bug fest at Fernbank Museum
May 2
Fernbank Museum, Atlanta
This family-friendly event features hands-on activities, crafts and interactive exhibits exploring the world of insects, included with general admission.
Spring plant sale at Callanwolde
May 2-3
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Atlanta
This two-day sale features hundreds of plants and dozens of varieties, along with access to explore the gardens and woodland trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Midtown doggie block party
May 3
Peachtree Street & 10th Street, Atlanta
This free, fashion-themed event features a dog costume contest, red carpet photo ops, DJs, food vendors and adoptable pets, turning Midtown into a stylish celebration for pups and their people.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
C10s in the City
May 2
Summerhill, Atlanta
A laid-back classic GM truck show set against an urban backdrop, featuring custom builds, a vibrant car culture scene and easy access to some of Atlanta’s best restaurants.
Crossbridge Celebrate Recovery Annual Show
May 2
Celebrate Recovery, Dawsonville
Second annual car show with awards in several categories.
2nd Annual Wheels of Honor Car Show
May 3
American Legion Post 245, Adairsville
Car show honoring local veterans, with all-star wrestling and a festival.
🏀Sports
Bulls, Bands & Barrels
May 1
Gas South Arena, Duluth
A high-energy event combining bull riding and barrel racing with live performances by BigXthaPlug and Zach John King for a unique arena entertainment experience.
Walk to Cure Arthritis
May 2
Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
This 9 a.m. community walk celebrates 25 years with a festival-style morning featuring Zumba, yoga, a family fun zone and activities supporting arthritis research and local families.
📅Coming Up
Ari Lennox: The Vacancy Tour
May 5
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
This 8 p.m. concert features the R&B star performing soulful hits and new music, showcasing her evolving sound and signature style.
Jazz Legacy Project: A Tribute to Count Basie
May 6
Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth
This live jazz performance runs from 7 to 10 p.m., blending music and storytelling to celebrate the legacy of Count Basie as part of an ongoing tribute series.
Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.
May 9
Round Trip Brewing Co.
Celebrate spring with German-inspired beers, food and outdoor fun at Springfest. The event features craft activities, patio vibes and live music in the evening at the East Cobb location.
Singer Courtney Barnett
May 6
The Tabernacle, Atlanta
This live concert features the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter performing songs from her latest album Creature of Habit as part of her 2026 North American tour.
New Found Glory with Yellowcard
May 6
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
This pop-punk concert features New Found Glory and Yellowcard, with special guests Plain White T’s, kicking off their national tour with high-energy hits and new music.
Power to Inspire Gala
May 7
National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta
This annual fundraising gala honors Billye Suber Aaron and former Gov. Roy Barnes, featuring a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m., and an after-party, with tickets starting at $1,000.
Paint your pet at Muse Paintbar
May 8
Atlanta
Guests can create a custom portrait of their pet using a pre-submitted photo and guided instruction, making it an interactive and personalized experience during National Pet Week.
"Frida" ballet
May 8-10
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
This East Coast premiere by Atlanta Ballet brings the life of Frida Kahlo to the stage through a full-length production featuring live music, vibrant design and powerful storytelling.
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
May 8–9
Logan Farm Park – Acworth
A popular Mother’s Day weekend tradition featuring competitive BBQ cook teams, live music, tasting events and family-friendly fun, all supporting local and global charities.
Savannah Bananas at Truist Park
May 8–10
Truist Park
The Banana Ball World Tour brings a high-energy, show-style version of baseball to Atlanta, featuring fast-paced action, entertainment and fan interaction unlike a traditional game.
Dil Chahta Hai live at the Fox Theatre
May 8
Atlanta
This live concert features the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing iconic songs from Hindi films, blending Indian classical music with rock and jazz at the historic Fox Theatre.
Italiani Veri
May 9
Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta
This one-woman show by Arianna blends live music, comedy and storytelling with multimedia visuals, offering an immersive and energetic celebration of Italian culture.
Sandy Springs Lantern Parade
May 9
Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs
This free community event features a glowing lantern parade along the Chattahoochee River, with a pre-parade party at 6 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 8:30 p.m., inviting participants to carry their own handmade creations.
M2R TrailFest
May 9
Downtown Marietta
This public arts festival showcases new art installations along the Mountain to River Trail and in nearby parks, featuring everything from large-scale murals to interactive Art Drops throughout the day.
No Words ATL5P Fest
May 9
Little 5 Points, Atlanta
This free, all-instrumental music festival features live bands, DJs, dancers and a New Orleans-style parade, showcasing Atlanta’s diverse music scene from 2 to 11 p.m.
Lake Hartwell Festival
May 9
149 Hartwell Marina Road, Hartwell
A full-day lakeside festival featuring live music from multiple bands, local vendors, food and community fun along the shores of Lake Hartwell.
Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival
May 9–10
Chastain Park, Atlanta
A free outdoor arts festival featuring more than 175 artists, live music, food trucks, a children’s area and interactive art activities in one of Atlanta’s most popular parks.
Dunwoody Art Festival
May 9–10
Dunwoody Village Parkway – Dunwoody
A colorful outdoor arts festival featuring artists from around the country, a lively food court, live entertainment and a Kidz Zone with family-friendly activities during Mother’s Day weekend.
Mother’s Day Powwow & Native American Festival
May 9-10
Boling Park, Canton
A long-running cultural gathering featuring Native dance performances, artisan crafts, traditional cuisine and educational demonstrations celebrating Native American heritage and community.
Las Alucines
May 12
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
This high-energy live show blends comedy, music and over-the-top humor, as the popular Latin American duo brings their irreverent style and nonstop laughs to the stage.
Brit Floyd
May 13
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
This immersive concert experience celebrates Pink Floyd’s iconic albums The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, delivering a visually stunning show that recreates the band’s legendary sound and spectacle.
Archspire live at The Masquerade
May 13
The Masquerade-Heaven, Atlanta
This high-energy metal show features Archspire on their "Long Roads Big Loads" tour, joined by Undeath, Crown Magnetar and Mutilation Barbecue, delivering a night of fast-paced, technical death metal.
Senoia Alive After Five
May 15
Downtown Senoia
This Race Day-themed evening celebration features arts and crafts, kids’ activities, food and drinks, and special deals from local shops, all centered around motors, speed and family fun.
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
May 15–17
Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
This three-day festival offers seafood, artisan vendors and market shopping, along with live entertainment and family-friendly fun throughout the weekend.
Marietta Greek Festival
May 15–17
Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
This annual festival celebrates Greek culture with authentic food and desserts, plus live music and traditional dancing in a lively community setting.
Berries & Blooms Festival
May 16
Downtown Newnan
This spring celebration features fresh flowers, berries, garden goods and hands-on experiences like bouquet building and gardening tips, along with shopping, food and themed drinks from local businesses.
Atlanta Braves Block Party
May 16 & 23
The Battery Atlanta
These pregame parties bring fans together with live entertainment, high energy and a festive atmosphere just steps from the ballpark before select home games.
Marcus King Band
May 16
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Grammy-nominated artist reuniting with his band to perform songs from his latest album and fan favorites.
Virginia Highland Porchfest
May 16
Virginia Highland, Atlanta
This neighborhood music festival features more than 100 local bands performing on porches, plus food vendors and community events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $10.
Sherri Shepherd
May 16
Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
This stand-up show features the Emmy Award-winning host and comedian bringing her "Make It Make Sense" tour to Atlanta with sharp, unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture and everyday life.
Brew at the Zoo
May 23
Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Atlanta Fringe Festival
May 27–June 7
Multiple locations, Atlanta
This two-week arts festival features more than 245 performances across seven venues, showcasing improv, comedy, theater, puppetry and more from local, national and international artists.
Run the Block 5K
May 30
5829 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta
This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.
Bubble Planet Experience
May 1–31
Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center – 5660 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville
A colorful, immersive experience featuring more than 10 themed rooms filled with bubbles, VR technology, illusions and interactive environments designed to engage all five senses for kids and adults alike.
Taste of Alpharetta
May 14
Downtown Alpharetta
A massive food festival featuring more than 60 local restaurants, tasting tents, cooking demos and family fun, offering everything from global cuisine to sweet treats in a lively downtown setting.
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.