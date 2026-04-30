Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 1-3, 2026

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Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta this week? From festivals and live music to markets and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.

💐Mother's Day

Nurture ATL wellness fair

May 2

Atlanta

This free community event offers breastfeeding and lactation support, educational resources, giveaways and family-focused wellness programming for expecting and new parents.

Mother’s Day celebration at Alpharetta City Center

May 3

Alpharetta

This free event features live music from the Joel Keeley Trio, a dried floral bouquet bar, cookie decorating and spring-themed crafts, giving families a fun way to celebrate mothers and mother figures in the heart of downtown Alpharetta.

Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair

May 10

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Atlanta group alongside K. Michelle and Donell Jones, performing classic hits for a special Mother’s Day show.

🐎Kentucky Derby

Alpha Derby Weekend

May 1–3

Multiple locations, Atlanta

A multi-day celebration blending Kentucky Derby style with upscale parties, live music, gourmet food and signature cocktails across metro Atlanta.

Kentucky Derby at Palmer’s

May 2

Palmer’s Fresh Grill

Watch the Derby with JYPSI whiskey mint juleps served all day, plus favorites like mac and cheese and sweet potato fries, with plenty of seating and a lively, drop-in friendly atmosphere for race day fun.

Kentucky Derby celebration

May 2

High Street, Atlanta

This watch party features Mint Juleps, live music, complimentary bites and a best-dressed contest, all leading up to the excitement of the Kentucky Derby.

Derby in the Gardens party at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

May 2

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta

This Kentucky Derby celebration features live race viewing, a DJ, Southern buffet, Woodford Reserve cocktails, custom hats and a best-dressed contest in the hotel’s English Garden.

Derby de Mayo block party

May 2

Roswell Entertainment District, Roswell

This all-day celebration blends Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo festivities with drink specials, live mariachi music, themed contests, a Derby watch party and a bar crawl-style experience from 2 to 10 p.m.

🛸May The Fourth Be With You

May the Fourth paint night at Muse Paintbar

May 4

Muse Paintbar, Atlanta

This themed paint night celebrates Star Wars with step-by-step instruction and a complimentary "Tatooine Sunset" drink, offering a fun, low-pressure creative experience for fans.



💃🏽Cinco de Mayo

Cinco Días de Cinco at Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar

May 1-5

Lola's Burger & Tequila Bar, Roswell

This five-day Cinco de Mayo celebration features drink specials, live music, DJs and themed events, including half-price margaritas, taco deals and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Cinco de Mayo celebration at High Street

May 5

High Street, Atlanta

This free fiesta features live music, fire dancers, roaming performers, family-friendly activities and sweet treats, plus food and drinks for purchase and a DJ after-party at Agave Bandido.

Cinco de Mayo paint party at Muse Paintbar

May 5

Muse Paintbar, Atlanta

This festive class pairs guided painting with a complimentary margarita, giving guests a lively, social way to celebrate beyond the typical dinner plans.

🎡 Festivals & Food

BeetleCat May Day Event

May 1

BeetleCat

This festive May Day celebration features po’boys, voodoo-seasoned fries, hurricane cocktails and live brass band music, with reservations available and walk-ins welcome on a first-come basis.

Georgia State Fair

Through May 3

EchoPark Speedway, Hampton

This classic fair returns with rides, games, live entertainment and all the favorite fair foods for a full day of family-friendly fun.

DTL CON-Quest

May 1-2

Downtown Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville

This free two-day pop culture festival features comics, cosplay, panels, workshops and interactive experiences, transforming downtown into an immersive fan convention.

Creature Comforts 12th anniversary celebration

May 1-2

Creature Comforts, Athens

This free two-day celebration features specialty beer releases, cocktails, live music, DJs and food trucks as the popular craft brewery marks its 12th anniversary.

Big Tigger’s Beltline BikeFest

May 2

Lee + White, Atlanta

Created by entertainment legend and V-103 host Big Tigger in partnership with the Atlanta BeltLine, this event features a group bike ride with celebrity guests, plus a family-friendly festival with giveaways and community activities.

Keep Chatsworth-Murray Beautiful Spring Festival

May 2

Chatsworth City Park

A community spring festival featuring food, vendors, live music and family-friendly fun, with proceeds supporting local recycling and beautification efforts.

Taste of Spring Festival

May 2

Olde Town Conyers

A vibrant spring festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live music on the Depot Stage, food vendors and a Children’s Business Fair, all set in the historic downtown district.

Taste of Mableton

May 2

Mable House Complex, Mableton

The 5th annual festival brings together a crowd of more than 10,000 for a full day of food, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.

Gwinnett multicultural festival and open house

May 2

Lawrenceville

This free, family-friendly festival features live music, traditional dance performances, kids activities and interactive experiences celebrating cultures from around the world.

Mayfest

May 2

Downtown Carrollton – Adamson Square

A lively arts and crafts festival featuring hundreds of handmade vendors, local food, specialty shops and a full day of family-friendly entertainment at The Amp.

Johns Creek International Festival

May 2

Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek

A free, family-friendly celebration of global cultures featuring international food, live music and performances, a global art marketplace and interactive activities for kids.

Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival

May 2

Dallas Landing Park – 5120 Allatoona Dr, Acworth

A high-energy, family-friendly festival featuring colorful dragon boat races, live competition and community fun, all while raising money to support cancer patients and local nonprofits.

Dolly Dash & Dolly Day

May 2

Downtown Ringgold

A fun-filled day celebrating all things Dolly, featuring a morning race followed by live music, a Dolly look-alike contest, pig races, pony rides, vendors and family-friendly activities.

Railroad Days Festival and Parade

May 1–2

Downtown LulaA long-running North Georgia tradition featuring a parade, live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts and community festivities celebrating Lula’s history and milestone anniversaries.

Uptown Atlanta Market

Saturdays, May 2–Nov. 14

The Lawn at Uptown

This weekly market features 20+ food vendors, local artisans, live music, DJs and kid-friendly activities, offering a rotating lineup of eats, crafts and entertainment in a free, all-ages outdoor setting.

May Market at Rose Lawn

May 2–3

Rose Lawn Museum – Cherokee Ave & Fite St, Cartersville

A charming spring festival featuring handmade arts and crafts, garden goods, farm-to-table food and blooming rose displays, along with tours of the historic Rose Lawn House Museum.

Atlanta Comic & Toy Exchange

May 2-3

6009 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain

This free two-day event features comic and toy vendors, cosplay showcases, gaming zones and special guest appearances, celebrating fandom and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indie South Springtacular Makers Market

May 2–3

Athens

This warm-weather makers market features more than 100 local artists, makers and vintage curators with unique finds perfect for Mother’s Day and graduation gifts, along with food trucks, music and a festive community atmosphere.

Indie Craft Experience Spring Market

May 2–3

Midtown Atlanta – 1200 Foster St NW

An annual celebration of handmade goods and local creativity, featuring unique art, crafts and plenty of family-friendly activities at the Goat Farm Cultural Center.

May-Retta Daze

May 2–3

Marietta – 99 S Park Square NE

A lively outdoor arts and crafts festival in Marietta Square featuring live music, family-friendly activities and plenty of food for a fun spring weekend.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour

May 1

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

A live concert by Florence + The Machine as part of the 2026 North American tour, bringing powerful vocals and theatrical energy to downtown Atlanta.

Magoo at Eddie’s Attic

May 1

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

A live performance by progressive bluegrass band Magoo, blending tight harmonies, intricate musicianship and modern energy in an intimate listening room setting.

Disclosure Live

May 1

The Eastern, Atlanta

An all-ages electronic music show featuring Grammy-nominated duo Disclosure, joined by Todd Edwards, delivering a high-energy night of house, garage and dance music.

Concert for a Cause at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

May 1

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta

This annual concert features soprano Marnie Breckenridge and pianist Matthew Michael Brown, with proceeds benefiting Midtown Assistance Center, followed by a reception.

Road Trip improv anniversary show

May 1

Dad’s Garage Theatre, Atlanta

This $12 late-night improv show celebrates four years with performances based on real stories, featuring special guests Savannah Louie (Survivor 49 winner) and Suzi Barrett (UCB, Ben Schwartz & Friends), followed by a dance party.

Chris Smither live at Eddie’s Attic

May 2

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

This live concert features the acclaimed folk and blues artist performing his signature fingerstyle guitar and storytelling songs in an intimate setting.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

May 2

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

This 7:30 p.m. concert features the iconic rock band performing on their "Land of Hope & Dreams" tour, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Cave Spring Bacon Fest & Car Show

May 2

Downtown Cave Spring

Annual event featuring arts and crafts vendors, food, car show, bacon tasting, raffle prizes, and live DJ.

Preston Cooper Live

May 2

Smithgall Arts Center, Gainesville

A live performance by rising country rock artist Preston Cooper, delivering soulful vocals and high-energy music as part of the Summer Music Series.

Convergence with Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell

May 3

First Congregational Chruch, Atlanta

This live performance blends African American spirituals with Eastern European Jewish music, as vocalist Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell explores cultural connections through blues, klezmer and sacred song.

Worship Nights featuring Kelontae Gavin

May 3

Atlanta

This live worship event features contemporary gospel artist Kelontae Gavin performing powerful songs from his chart-topping albums in an uplifting, high-energy experience.

Concerts by the Springs

May 3

Heritage Amphitheatre, Sandy Springs

This free outdoor concert features live music from Brother Maven, with gates opening at 5 p.m., food trucks at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.

Music in the Garden at Woodlands

May 3

Woodlands Garden, Decatur

This free outdoor concert features local musicians performing live in the pavilion from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of a seasonal music series.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Atlanta Film Festival

Through May 3

Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre

Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Film Festival with more than 150 films, special screenings, filmmaker panels and live events across Atlanta. The festival features marquee films, legacy screenings, celebrity appearances and the Creative Conference with workshops and panels for filmmakers, plus immersive experiences like SOUND+VISION blending film, music and art.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

May 1

Underground Atlanta

This 21+ pop-up art show features more than 100 local artists and 500+ pieces of work, along with all-you-can-eat pancakes, live DJs and live body painting in a high-energy, late-night setting.

George Lopez Live

May 1

City Winery Atlanta

A night of stand-up comedy featuring George Lopez, delivering sharp humor and cultural insight in an intimate, 18+ venue setting with food and drinks available tableside.

SIX: The Musical

May 1-3

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

A high-energy Broadway hit that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as pop icons, blending history and modern music into an award-winning, empowering musical experience.

Mamma Mia! at Woodstock Arts

May 1-24

Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock

This feel-good musical features ABBA’s greatest hits, with performances on select dates and times including evenings at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp

Through May 9

Marietta’s Theatre in the Square

A modern jukebox musical reimagining the classic Aladdin story with a contemporary soundtrack and family-friendly performances.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition

Extended through May 31

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

An immersive exhibit featuring more than 2,000 artifacts exploring serial crime, forensic science and criminal profiling.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

New mini golf at The Roof at Ponce City Market

Now open

Ponce City Market, Atlanta

This redesigned 18-hole rooftop mini golf course offers skyline views, upgraded gameplay and "choose your experience" tickets, with access to rides, games, roller skating and a nightly laser light show.

Casa Nuova community block party

May 3

Alpharetta

This annual celebration features a complimentary buffet, live music and family-friendly games, while also supporting pancreatic cancer awareness efforts in a heartfelt thank-you to the local community.

Marietta City Cemetery walking tours

May 2

Marietta

Guided by Marietta History Center Collections Manager Christa McCay, the themed walking tour exploreS the stories of Marietta’s early residents, from post-Revolutionary War history to the city’s early ministers, offering a deeper look at the community’s past.

Bug fest at Fernbank Museum

May 2

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

This family-friendly event features hands-on activities, crafts and interactive exhibits exploring the world of insects, included with general admission.

Spring plant sale at Callanwolde

May 2-3

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Atlanta

This two-day sale features hundreds of plants and dozens of varieties, along with access to explore the gardens and woodland trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Midtown doggie block party

May 3

Peachtree Street & 10th Street, Atlanta

This free, fashion-themed event features a dog costume contest, red carpet photo ops, DJs, food vendors and adoptable pets, turning Midtown into a stylish celebration for pups and their people.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

C10s in the City

May 2

Summerhill, Atlanta

A laid-back classic GM truck show set against an urban backdrop, featuring custom builds, a vibrant car culture scene and easy access to some of Atlanta’s best restaurants.

Crossbridge Celebrate Recovery Annual Show

May 2

Celebrate Recovery, Dawsonville

Second annual car show with awards in several categories.

2nd Annual Wheels of Honor Car Show

May 3

American Legion Post 245, Adairsville

Car show honoring local veterans, with all-star wrestling and a festival.

🏀Sports

Bulls, Bands & Barrels

May 1

Gas South Arena, Duluth

A high-energy event combining bull riding and barrel racing with live performances by BigXthaPlug and Zach John King for a unique arena entertainment experience.

Walk to Cure Arthritis

May 2

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

This 9 a.m. community walk celebrates 25 years with a festival-style morning featuring Zumba, yoga, a family fun zone and activities supporting arthritis research and local families.

📅Coming Up

Ari Lennox: The Vacancy Tour

May 5

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

This 8 p.m. concert features the R&B star performing soulful hits and new music, showcasing her evolving sound and signature style.

Jazz Legacy Project: A Tribute to Count Basie

May 6

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

This live jazz performance runs from 7 to 10 p.m., blending music and storytelling to celebrate the legacy of Count Basie as part of an ongoing tribute series.

Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.

May 9

Round Trip Brewing Co.

Celebrate spring with German-inspired beers, food and outdoor fun at Springfest. The event features craft activities, patio vibes and live music in the evening at the East Cobb location.

Singer Courtney Barnett

May 6

The Tabernacle, Atlanta

This live concert features the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter performing songs from her latest album Creature of Habit as part of her 2026 North American tour.

New Found Glory with Yellowcard

May 6

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

This pop-punk concert features New Found Glory and Yellowcard, with special guests Plain White T’s, kicking off their national tour with high-energy hits and new music.

Power to Inspire Gala

May 7

National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta

This annual fundraising gala honors Billye Suber Aaron and former Gov. Roy Barnes, featuring a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m., and an after-party, with tickets starting at $1,000.

Paint your pet at Muse Paintbar

May 8

Atlanta

Guests can create a custom portrait of their pet using a pre-submitted photo and guided instruction, making it an interactive and personalized experience during National Pet Week.

"Frida" ballet

May 8-10

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

This East Coast premiere by Atlanta Ballet brings the life of Frida Kahlo to the stage through a full-length production featuring live music, vibrant design and powerful storytelling.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

May 8–9

Logan Farm Park – Acworth

A popular Mother’s Day weekend tradition featuring competitive BBQ cook teams, live music, tasting events and family-friendly fun, all supporting local and global charities.

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

May 8–10

Truist Park

The Banana Ball World Tour brings a high-energy, show-style version of baseball to Atlanta, featuring fast-paced action, entertainment and fan interaction unlike a traditional game.

Dil Chahta Hai live at the Fox Theatre

May 8

Atlanta

This live concert features the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing iconic songs from Hindi films, blending Indian classical music with rock and jazz at the historic Fox Theatre.

Italiani Veri

May 9

Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta

This one-woman show by Arianna blends live music, comedy and storytelling with multimedia visuals, offering an immersive and energetic celebration of Italian culture.

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade

May 9

Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs

This free community event features a glowing lantern parade along the Chattahoochee River, with a pre-parade party at 6 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 8:30 p.m., inviting participants to carry their own handmade creations.

M2R TrailFest

May 9

Downtown Marietta

This public arts festival showcases new art installations along the Mountain to River Trail and in nearby parks, featuring everything from large-scale murals to interactive Art Drops throughout the day.

No Words ATL5P Fest

May 9

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

This free, all-instrumental music festival features live bands, DJs, dancers and a New Orleans-style parade, showcasing Atlanta’s diverse music scene from 2 to 11 p.m.

Lake Hartwell Festival

May 9

149 Hartwell Marina Road, Hartwell

A full-day lakeside festival featuring live music from multiple bands, local vendors, food and community fun along the shores of Lake Hartwell.

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

May 9–10

Chastain Park, Atlanta

A free outdoor arts festival featuring more than 175 artists, live music, food trucks, a children’s area and interactive art activities in one of Atlanta’s most popular parks.

Dunwoody Art Festival

May 9–10

Dunwoody Village Parkway – Dunwoody

A colorful outdoor arts festival featuring artists from around the country, a lively food court, live entertainment and a Kidz Zone with family-friendly activities during Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother’s Day Powwow & Native American Festival

May 9-10

Boling Park, Canton

A long-running cultural gathering featuring Native dance performances, artisan crafts, traditional cuisine and educational demonstrations celebrating Native American heritage and community.

Las Alucines

May 12

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

This high-energy live show blends comedy, music and over-the-top humor, as the popular Latin American duo brings their irreverent style and nonstop laughs to the stage.

Brit Floyd

May 13

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

This immersive concert experience celebrates Pink Floyd’s iconic albums The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, delivering a visually stunning show that recreates the band’s legendary sound and spectacle.

Archspire live at The Masquerade

May 13

The Masquerade-Heaven, Atlanta

This high-energy metal show features Archspire on their "Long Roads Big Loads" tour, joined by Undeath, Crown Magnetar and Mutilation Barbecue, delivering a night of fast-paced, technical death metal.

Senoia Alive After Five

May 15

Downtown Senoia

This Race Day-themed evening celebration features arts and crafts, kids’ activities, food and drinks, and special deals from local shops, all centered around motors, speed and family fun.

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

May 15–17

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

This three-day festival offers seafood, artisan vendors and market shopping, along with live entertainment and family-friendly fun throughout the weekend.

Marietta Greek Festival

May 15–17

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

This annual festival celebrates Greek culture with authentic food and desserts, plus live music and traditional dancing in a lively community setting.

Berries & Blooms Festival

May 16

Downtown Newnan

This spring celebration features fresh flowers, berries, garden goods and hands-on experiences like bouquet building and gardening tips, along with shopping, food and themed drinks from local businesses.

Atlanta Braves Block Party

May 16 & 23

The Battery Atlanta

These pregame parties bring fans together with live entertainment, high energy and a festive atmosphere just steps from the ballpark before select home games.

Marcus King Band

May 16

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Grammy-nominated artist reuniting with his band to perform songs from his latest album and fan favorites.

Virginia Highland Porchfest

May 16

Virginia Highland, Atlanta

This neighborhood music festival features more than 100 local bands performing on porches, plus food vendors and community events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $10.

Sherri Shepherd

May 16

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

This stand-up show features the Emmy Award-winning host and comedian bringing her "Make It Make Sense" tour to Atlanta with sharp, unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture and everyday life.

Brew at the Zoo

May 23

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Multiple locations, Atlanta

This two-week arts festival features more than 245 performances across seven venues, showcasing improv, comedy, theater, puppetry and more from local, national and international artists.

Run the Block 5K

May 30

5829 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta

This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.

Bubble Planet Experience

May 1–31

Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center – 5660 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville

A colorful, immersive experience featuring more than 10 themed rooms filled with bubbles, VR technology, illusions and interactive environments designed to engage all five senses for kids and adults alike.

Taste of Alpharetta

May 14

Downtown Alpharetta

A massive food festival featuring more than 60 local restaurants, tasting tents, cooking demos and family fun, offering everything from global cuisine to sweet treats in a lively downtown setting.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.