Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 5-7, 2026

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Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live music and theater performances to food events, festivals, family activities and unique local experiences, there are plenty of ways to get out and explore around metro Atlanta. Here are some of the top events happening across the area this weekend.

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

Food That Rocks 2026

June 4

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Food lovers can sample dishes from more than 25 restaurants during Food That Rocks 2026, an all-inclusive tasting event presented by Taste of Atlanta. Guests can enjoy unlimited food, cocktails, beer and wine while meeting local chefs, listening to live music and exploring sponsor activations. Participating restaurants include Sunnyside Pizzeria, Tre Vele, Nonna Dora and Cubano’s ATL.

Taste of Spring: Wine Dinner at Osteria Olio

June 5

Osteria Olio

Osteria Olio celebrates its second anniversary with Taste of Spring, a four-course wine dinner curated by Executive Chef JR Bearden and sommelier Frank Sinkwich. The evening highlights seasonal ingredients through a modern Italian menu with optional wine pairings.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

Through June 7

Atlanta (multiple venues)

A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more.

Culture Collision

June 5-7

Georgia International Convention Center, College Park

Sports fans, collectors and sneaker enthusiasts can explore rare trading cards, exclusive sneaker releases, sports memorabilia and other collectibles during Culture Collision. The three-day convention brings together vendors, collectors and hobbyists from across the country for one of the region's largest collectibles shows.

Atlanta Greek Picnic

June 6

Atlantic Station, Midtown

Atlanta Greek Picnic returns to Atlantic Station for a celebration of Black fraternity and sorority culture, bringing together members of historically Black Greek-letter organizations from across the country. The event features music, networking, entertainment and community-focused activities as part of one of the largest gatherings of Divine Nine organizations in the Southeast.

Liberty & Legacy: An All-American Dinner Series

June 6

Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, Midtown

Epicurean Hotel Atlanta will host a special multicity culinary collaboration dinner celebrating 250 years of American service. Guests will enjoy a multi-course menu inspired by different eras of American history and crafted with regional flavors by the hotel's culinary team. Proceeds will benefit Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that helps service members, veterans and their spouses build successful civilian careers. Tickets are $250 per person.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

June 6

Downtown Alpharetta

Downtown Alpharetta transforms into a lively block party during the Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest, featuring local craft breweries, food vendors and live music from high-energy bands. The annual event brings the community together for an evening of drinks, entertainment and outdoor fun in the heart of the city.

Roswell Lavender Festival

June 6

Barrington Hall, Roswell

Celebrate the start of summer with a lavender-themed festival featuring local artists, handmade goods and family-friendly activities on the historic grounds of Barrington Hall.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

June 6-7

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Visitors can walk through a butterfly encounter featuring hundreds of colorful butterflies during the Flying Colors Butterfly Festival at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. The family-friendly event also includes live music, arts and crafts, food trucks and nature-themed activities designed to celebrate pollinators and the natural world.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

June 6-7

Virginia-Highland, Atlanta

Enjoy a weekend of live music, local artists, family activities, a 5K race and food vendors during Virginia-Highland Summerfest, one of Atlanta’s signature neighborhood festivals.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Twilight of the Gods

June 2, 5 and 7

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The Atlanta Opera presents Twilight of the Gods, an epic production featuring dramatic storytelling, powerful vocal performances and a sweeping orchestral score. The opera brings one of the genre's most celebrated works to life on a grand scale.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

June 4-7

Downtown Decatur

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns with four days of live music featuring Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Dylan LeBlanc, Kyshona and Georgia Mountain Stringband. The festival supports several local nonprofits and includes performances at venues throughout downtown Decatur. Ticket prices and show times vary by event.

The Gospel of Jazz

June 7

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

This Sunday afternoon dinner show blends gospel favorites with jazz instrumentation in a soulful live performance featuring improvisation, heartfelt harmonies and the spirit of a Sunday morning service.

Megan Moroney | Cloud 9 Tour

June 8-9

State Farm Arena

Country star Megan Moroney brings her Cloud 9 Tour to State Farm Arena for two nights with special guests JP Saxe and Solon Holt. Shows begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Footloose: The Musical

June 4-7

Strand Theatre

Experience the high-energy stage adaptation of the beloved film Footloose, featuring memorable songs, dynamic choreography and a story about the power of music and self-expression. The production brings the classic movie to life for audiences of all ages.

Marietta Square Art Walk

June 5

Marietta Square

Explore galleries, artist studios and creative spaces during the Marietta Square Art Walk. Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations, meet local artists and discover a variety of artwork throughout the downtown district.

Friday Forte

June 5

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Young professionals ages 21 to 45 are invited to Friday Forte, an evening of opera, cocktails and networking hosted by The Atlanta Opera. The event offers a social atmosphere for attendees to connect while enjoying the performing a

Apple II Day

June 5

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell

Celebrate the legacy of the Apple II with interactive games, vintage computers and more than 2,000 Apple artifacts featured in the museum’s "iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple" exhibit.

9 to 5: The Musical

Though June 6

Marietta Theatre Company, Marietta

Based on the hit movie, 9 to 5: The Musical follows three women who team up to take control of their workplace and challenge their overbearing boss. Filled with humor, heart and memorable songs, the production delivers an empowering story about friendship, equality and standing up for what's right.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Sip & Snap

June 5

Savoy Automobile Museum

Adults can tap into their inner child during Sip & Snap, a hands-on model-building night at the Savoy Automobile Museum. Participants will assemble a 1:24-scale Aston Martin DB5 007 Goldfinger model with guidance from members of the Atlanta Car Model Enthusiasts while enjoying a social evening complete with a cash bar.

Lakewood 400 Antiques Market

June 5-7

1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming

Shoppers can browse more than 75,000 square feet of antiques, collectibles, vintage treasures and home décor during the Lakewood 400 Antiques Market. The longtime event features vendors from across the region offering everything from furniture and artwork to jewelry and rare finds. Admission is $3 cash only, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Summer Jam on the Green

June 6

High Street, Dunwoody

Families can kick off summer at Summer Jam on the Green at High Street, featuring live music, entertainment and a variety of kid-friendly activities. Guests can enjoy face painting, a balloon artist, a bubble house and a complimentary funnel cake station while taking part in the community celebration.

Picasso Night

June 6

Muse Paintbar, Atlanta

Put a creative spin on date night or a group outing during Picasso Night at Muse Paintbar. Guests will paint abstract-style portraits of each other in a fun, lighthearted experience inspired by Pablo Picasso's artistic style, with the focus on creativity, laughter and making memories rather than perfect technique. The event is designed for couples, families and friends looking for a unique summer activity.

Glow Nights

May 29-Aug. 9

Georgia Aquarium

Glow Nights returns to Georgia Aquarium with immersive glowing displays, cirque-style performers, puppetry, interactive experiences and temporary glowing tattoos. The event runs daily from 4 p.m. until close and is included with General Admission, Aqua Pass or membership.

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!

Through Sept. 13

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series invites families to explore ocean habitats, animal powers and STEM-focused challenges inspired by the Wild Kratts universe. Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the experience includes hands-on missions, immersive environments and a special tot spot for younger guests.

⚽Sports

Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour

June 5 and June 19

Truist Park

Go behind the scenes at Truist Park during the Bats & Bites Ballpark Tour, which combines a guided look at the home of the Atlanta Braves with ballpark-inspired food and refreshments.

Soccer World Record Attempt

June 6

Village Green Park, Smyrna

The City of Smyrna and Cobb Travel & Tourism are inviting the public to participate in a global world-record attempt. The event celebrates the sport of soccer while bringing the community together for a unique challenge.

Atlanta Braves Block Party

June 6

The Battery Atlanta

Fans can enjoy live entertainment, food, games and family-friendly activities during the Atlanta Braves Block Party before heading into the ballpark for game day. The event creates a festive atmosphere around Braves home games.

Southwest Beltline Bike Tour

June 6

Pittsburgh Yards Beltline Entrance, Atlanta

Join the Atlanta Beltline for a guided 13-mile group ride exploring the Historic Southwest corridor. The tour offers cyclists an opportunity to learn about neighborhoods, trails and community developments along the route.

📅Coming Up

Patrick Wolf "Tour Of The Beast" Concert

June 11

Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta

Acclaimed UK singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Wolf brings his "Tour Of The Beast" to Atlanta featuring new music, live electronics, folk instrumentation and an intimate performance celebrating his return to the United States.

Powder Springs Marketplace

June 10

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

Browse local vendors, artisan goods, specialty products and food trucks during the Powder Springs Marketplace. The community event showcases small businesses and local makers in a family-friendly outdoor setting.

Summer NewnaNights

June 11

Downtown Newnan

Summer NewnaNights returns with live music, entertainment and late-night shopping throughout downtown Newnan. Visitors can enjoy special promotions and exclusive deals from participating businesses while exploring the city's historic downtown district.

Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival

June 11-13

Downtown Athens

The Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival honors the legacy of Athens' historic Black business district with live music, soul food, local vendors, art and family-friendly activities. The annual event celebrates Black culture, history and community through food and entertainment.

Marietta SoccerFest '26

June 12-14

Marietta Square

Marietta SoccerFest '26 brings the excitement of the world's game to Cobb County with a three-day celebration featuring soccer-themed activities, community events and family-friendly entertainment. The festival coincides with growing excitement surrounding international soccer in Georgia.

Braves Country Fest Presented by Truist

June 13

Truist Park

Celebrate Braves baseball with a day of live music, games, interactive activities and entertainment for fans of all ages. The event offers plenty of opportunities for families and baseball enthusiasts to enjoy the atmosphere around the ballpark.

Threads of Freedom Parade

June 14

Downtown Acworth

The City of Acworth will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the Threads of Freedom Parade. The community event will feature patriotic displays, local participants and a festive atmosphere honoring the nation's history.

Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta

June 14 and 28

The Battery Atlanta

Shop fresh produce, locally made products and artisan goods during the Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta. The recurring event highlights local farmers, makers and small businesses in a lively outdoor setting.

Jazz at The Strand: The Music of Sarah Vaughan

June 14

Strand Theatre

Vocalist Maria Howell pays tribute to legendary jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in a special concert featuring classics including "Misty," "Body & Soul" and "Whatever Lola Wants." The performance celebrates the enduring legacy of one of jazz's most influential voices.

Greggie and the Jets

June 12

Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming

Sing along to Elton John favorites and deep cuts during a free outdoor concert by Greggie and the Jets, a nationally touring Elton John tribute band. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

Flavors of Jalisco

June 12

Patria Mezcaleria, Midtown

Patria Mezcaleria will celebrate soccer season with Flavors of Jalisco, a tequila tasting dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with four tequila tastings and a welcome cocktail. The event highlights the flavors and traditions of Mexico's Jalisco region, the birthplace of tequila.

96-Hour Opera Project

June 13

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera’s annual 96-Hour Opera Project returns as part of the inaugural NOW Festival, featuring world premiere 10-minute operas created by composers and librettists from underrepresented communities competing for a $10,000 grand prize and future commission.

The New South

June 14

Southern National, Summerhill

A collective of Black Atlanta chefs will gather at Southern National for a family-style Juneteenth dinner hosted by chef Carlos Granderson. The evening will feature dishes from chefs Gary Caldwell, Robert Butts, Demetrius Brown and pastry chef Charmain Ware-Jason, celebrating culture, community and Southern cuisine.

Senoia Alive After Five

June 19

Downtown Senoia

Senoia Alive After Five returns with a "Tiki on the Town" theme, bringing island-inspired fun to downtown. Guests can shop late, sip and stroll through local businesses while enjoying live entertainment and special promotions.

Summer Wined-Up

June 19

Downtown Newnan

Wine lovers can sample more than 30 tastings during Summer Wined-Up, a popular downtown wine walk. Participants will visit businesses throughout Newnan while enjoying wines, shopping and an evening of community fun.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.