Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 24-26, 2026
ATLANTA - The weekend is right around the corner, and metro Atlanta is stacked with ways to get out and about, from back-to-school drives and the annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in Piedmont Park to a true-crime exhibit, live music from Daniel Caesar and interactive family fun across North Georgia.
🎒BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-To-School Cobb at The Battery Atlanta
July 25
The Battery Atlanta
From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. enjoy free school supplies, educator resources, interactive learning activities, family resource vendors, music, giveaways, and fun experiences for all ages.
Fulton County Schools "First Day Fulton" Event
July 25
Banneker High School and Centennial High School
Free school supplies (while they last), community vendors, health screenings for Form 3300, a school district expo, and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DeKalb County School District Day One Ready Back to School Bash
July 25
Administrative and Instructional Complex (AIC) 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. School supplies, academic support, health screenings, and entertainment will be available. Note: Pre-registration is strictly required.
Douglas County School System Back to School Kick-Off
July 25
Legacy Arena
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. families have access to free school supplies, food, entertainment, and community resource agency booths. Note: Open strictly to current school system families; a clear bag policy is enforced.
FULL LIST OF BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS
🎸MUSIC & COMEDY
My Dead Cat Rhonda: Almost Damn Good Sketch Comedy
July 25
Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody
Get ready for an evening of hilarious laughs and sharp writing during this sketch comedy showcase. The performance runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour
July 24
State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
Canadian-born R&B singer Daniel Caesar brings his highly anticipated tour to Atlanta, featuring a special guest performance by local favorite Faye Webster.
Justine Skye
July 26
Center Stage Theater, 1374 W Peachtree St., Atlanta
Singer and it-girl Justine Skye brings her smooth vocals, R&B melodies, and captivating stage presence to Midtown's Center Stage Theater.
Uptown Comedy Presents: Saturday Night Live Comedy
July 25
4730 Frontage Rd, Forest Park
Join Uptown Comedy from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for an evening of hilarious sketches, stand-up, and sidesplitting performances.
Beats on the Block
July 25
Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Enjoy a full day of diversified electronic music genres from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Presented by Advanced Health Solutions, the event features food, drinks, art, dancing, and a vibrant vendor market.
Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift
July 24
The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur
Listen to the iconic music of Taylor Swift under the gentle glow of candlelight from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50.
Santa's Secret Summer Cabaret
July 24
The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End Atlanta
Enjoy a festive, decadent "Christmas in July" party from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. blending burlesque, cheeky comedy, live music, roaming performers, and interactive holiday games like cashless blackjack. Festive themed outfits are highly encouraged.
After Dark Saturdays
July 25
Punch Bowl Social, Atlanta
Keep the weekend energy going with live DJs spinning throwback hits and favorite bangers, alongside drink specials and classic board games.
Atlanta Funny Bus Tour
July 24–26
945 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta
Adult‑oriented 90‑minute comedy tour through Atlanta's most iconic sites and neighborhoods with live local comedians as your guides.
Die Laughing Comedy Show
July 26
Roaring Social Stage Alpharetta
Atlanta native Katie Hughes brings her sharp, hilarious stand-up comedy show to the Roaring Social stage starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Comedy Town - Atlanta
July 26
Secret Location (Announced 48 hours prior), Atlanta
A top-secret comedy show running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Features mystery headliners from Kill Tony, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central. Limited tickets available online.
The Foreign Landers
July 25
Red Clay Duluth
Experience a gorgeous evening of acoustic bluegrass and Celtic tradition from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Led by Tabitha Agnew Benedict and David Benedict, the band performs moving, personal selections from their album Made to Wonder. Tickets are $25.
i Love Poetry Open Mic
July 25
Euro Atlanta
Looking for one of the best open mic nights in Atlanta? Join us for I Love Poetry Open Mic, where poets, singers, musicians, spoken word artists, and music lovers come together for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment, creativity, and community.
Chocolate Pages: An Acoustic Soul Session
July 25
Space323 Atlanta
Join us for Chocolate Pages, an intimate celebration of Black voices, stories, and creativity where literature truly comes alive through spoken word, poetry, storytelling, and live artistic expression.
Peachtree Corners Concert Series
July 25
Peachtree Corners Town Green
Gather the family for a popular local music tradition. Peach Corners hosts free live music events on the Town Green on the second and last Saturday of every month from May through October.
Steel Pulse
July 26
The Eastern
Steel Pulse hits The Eastern at 7p.m. for their Reggae Against Racism tour. Expect heavy roots rhythms and conscious lyrics from the Grammy-winning UK legends.
⚾SPORTS
Heatwave Half Marathon - Greater Atlanta
July 26
Greater Atlanta
Challenge yourself with a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, or relay from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration is $25.98 and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and custom finisher medal.
Mid-Georgia Bull Bash
July 24–25
Heritage Park, 2543 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville
Experience high-level bull riding in an accessible, community setting featuring top-tier competitors at local prices.
Skate Jam
July 24
Washington Park/Westside Beltline 1125 Lena Street Northwest
From 6:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. learn fun group routines to build timing, control, and confidence while skating with others. Recommended for skaters who can already stand, roll, and stop independently. Bring your own roller skates and pads.
🎡FESTIVALS & FOOD EVENTS
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
July 25
Piedmont Park
Kids and parents all scream for this free summer favorite running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head to Piedmont Park to sample a massive variety of different ice cream flavors in cones, cups, and on sticks while enjoying music, bounce houses, and kids' activities.
Summer Sol Art & Music Festival
July 25
Starr Park
Join us from 1p.m. to 10 p.m. for the ultimate fusion of love, art, music, dance, and film—featuring live art battles, a dance competition, and headliner ARIEL J. Enjoy our Paint N Sit experience and stick around as we cap off the night with a summer screening of YOU GOT SERVED at 8 p.m.
Sushi Making With Chef Jennifer at a Local Wine Bar
July 26
Taste Wine Bar and Market, Atlanta
Roll, sip, and snack through a hands-on sushi cooking class hosted by Classpop! from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $55, with Chef Jennifer guiding participants through making fresh sushi from scratch.
Chicken Wing Day Party ATL w/ Fredo Bang
July 25
330 Edgewood Ave Atlanta
Trap Wing Fest ATL is getting even bigger! Enjoy unlimited wings from 4p.m.–8p.m. with a live performance from Fredo Bang and other special guests.
Launchpad 2.0 — I'm a Mother F*cking Superstar
July 24–26
Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta
Theatrical Outfit launches a raw, one-woman show blending stand-up comedy and theatrical storytelling. This dynamic theater festival showcases a new generation of touring theatrical works. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
Tapas: Declarations of Independence: A Short Play Festival
July 24–26
Academy Theatre, Atlanta
This year's curated short play festival features standout work from Atlanta's favorite playwrights and directors, including Keith Franklin and Robert Dr. The artists use the theme of declaring independence as a creative launching point for dynamic short plays. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $27.30 to $79.82.
🎭THEATER AND ARTS
American Tall Tales
July 1-Aug. 2
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Experience beloved American legends come to life on screen and stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts. This immersive, family-friendly production celebrates classic folklore through interactive and imaginative puppetry.
Serial Killer: The Exhibition World Tour
July 24–26
Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St NE, Atlanta 30317
Explore a gripping, immersive experience into the dark psychology of real-life serial killers. Following a massive success in Europe, this chilling true crime phenomenon makes its official U.S. debut in Atlanta from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Music for the Very Young Concert: The Lion and the Mouse
July 25–26
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Classical music meets storytelling in a 45-minute interactive performance tailored for children ages 3 to 8. Featuring a string quartet of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, actors bring Aesop's classic fable to life. Tickets are $15, and children who sit in a lap enter free. Performances run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Monty Python's Spamalot
July 24–26
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta
The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake.
Working: The Musical
July 24–26
5384 Manor DriveStone Mountain
This musical comedy follows 26 everyday American workers. The audience meets and hears stories from workers of all walks of life — sharing their hopes, dreams, joys & challenges over a single workday. This musical showcases the routines of the often overlooked, everyday worker.
🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY
Children’s Museum of Atlanta Soccer Summer
July 20–Aug. 4
Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Celebrate international soccer with themed, hands-on activities all month long. Families can test various materials for waterproofing cleats, create sports-inspired artwork, and cheer on the CMA Imaginators during interactive stage programming.
Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education Family Dance Open House
July 25
Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre
Dancers of all ages—from age 2 to adults—are invited to a free open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Explore a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, and West African. Meet the faculty and learn about fall enrollment. No registration required; classes are first-come, first-served.
Summer Safari Camp at the Zoo
July 20–31
Zoo Atlanta
Summer Safari Camp at Zoo Atlanta offers a memorable outdoor adventure for campers ages 5 to 14, packed with wildlife exploration, hands-on activities, and educational animal encounters.
Butterfly Encounter
July 20–30
Chattahoochee Nature Center
Grab your friends, your family, or a date and head to the CNC to walk among hundreds of beautiful free-flying butterflies in an outdoor greenhouse setting.
The Summer Bloom Experience
July 26
Greenhouse Brewery, 670 Trabert Ave NW
Skip the usual Sunday brunch for a premium wellness morning from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Designed to help you move, nourish, and bloom, this gathering blends mindful movement and seasonal flavors with intentional take-home touches in a lush atmosphere.
Teen Takeover at Fernbank
July 25
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
Teens ages 13 to 18 can take over the museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to explore three floors of exhibits, catch a film in the Giant Screen Theater, and enjoy exclusive educator-led activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendance is limited to teens (chaperones welcome).
Splash & Dash Color Run and Family Fun Day
July 25
City Park
Celebrate community and connection with a high-energy color explosion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Perfect for ages 5 and up, participants can run, walk, jog, or dance along the course while getting blasted at bright color stations. The event features a bounce house, live music, raffles, and more.
Spirit of 1976: Celebrating the Hapeville Depot
July 25
Hapeville Depot Museum, 620 South Central Ave
Participate in a free history presentation and art workshop exploring how Hapeville residents worked together to restore the historic depot and design a local history museum.
Pulp to Paper: A Handmade Papermaking Workshop
July 26
Be Kind ATL, 201 Peachtree St. NW
Head to Be Kind ATL's pop-up space at 2 p.m. to learn traditional mould and deckle papermaking techniques using upcycled paper scraps to create your own sheets of handmade paper.
Estuary Explorations
July 24
UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium, Skidaway Island
Grab your sense of adventure and explore coastal rivers and sounds by boat to witness the rich diversity of Georgia’s coastal habitats up close.
Summer Soul Line Dance
July 24
Terminal South 1155 Hank Aaron Drive Southwest
Come enjoy an evening of Line Dancing at Terminal South from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Beginners and seasoned line dancers welcome!
📅COMING UP
Australian Pink Floyd Show
July 27
Chastain Park Amphitheater
Get ready to experience the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time at the Australian Pink Floyd Show.
ATL Makers Market: Handmade Art & Craft Festival
July 31-Aug. 2
Piedmont Park Aquatic Center
Come vibe with local makers at ATL’s coolest Handmade Art & Craft Festival where you can shop, snack, and support creative souls!
Tuesday Night Trivia @ Krog Street Market
July 28
99 Krog Street Northeast Atlanta
Join us for a wildly fun night of trivia every Tuesday at Krog Street Market and win prizes from different businesses around The Krog District! There’s no cost to enter and the fun starts at 7p.m.; hosted by Dirty South Trivia.
Global Community Night Market 2026
July 31
Chow Ala Carte
The Global Community Night Market is a vibrant outdoor event celebrating international food, arts, crafts, and culture. This community-driven market brings together chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs representing cultures from around the world.
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
July 30–31
Truist Park
Catch the Atlanta Braves as they face off against the division-rival Washington Nationals for an exciting evening of Major League Baseball.
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm
July 31
Gateway Center Arena at College Park
Cheer on the Atlanta Dream as they hit the court to take on the Seattle Storm in an action-packed WNBA matchup at Gateway Center Arena.
Trivia Night at Atlanta Eagle
July 28
1492 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
Join Atlanta Eagle every Tuesday night at 8:30PM for food, drinks, and brain-teasers. Hosted by DJ Dewayne.
Chainmail Jewelry Workshop
July 28
Brookhaven Library
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. participants will learn how to make a beautiful chain mail bracelet using beginner-friendly weave patterns.
Garden Playtime
July 28
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Introduce your little one to the joys of nature! Join us for fun activities that will stimulate your child’s interest in the natural world from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
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