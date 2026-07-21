Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 24-26, 2026

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The weekend is right around the corner, and metro Atlanta is stacked with ways to get out and about, from back-to-school drives and the annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in Piedmont Park to a true-crime exhibit, live music from Daniel Caesar and interactive family fun across North Georgia.

🎒BACK TO SCHOOL

Back-To-School Cobb at The Battery Atlanta

July 25

The Battery Atlanta

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. enjoy free school supplies, educator resources, interactive learning activities, family resource vendors, music, giveaways, and fun experiences for all ages.

Fulton County Schools "First Day Fulton" Event

July 25

Banneker High School and Centennial High School

Free school supplies (while they last), community vendors, health screenings for Form 3300, a school district expo, and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeKalb County School District Day One Ready Back to School Bash

July 25

Administrative and Instructional Complex (AIC) 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. School supplies, academic support, health screenings, and entertainment will be available. Note: Pre-registration is strictly required.

Douglas County School System Back to School Kick-Off

July 25

Legacy Arena

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. families have access to free school supplies, food, entertainment, and community resource agency booths. Note: Open strictly to current school system families; a clear bag policy is enforced.

FULL LIST OF BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

My Dead Cat Rhonda: Almost Damn Good Sketch Comedy

July 25

Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody

Get ready for an evening of hilarious laughs and sharp writing during this sketch comedy showcase. The performance runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour

July 24

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Canadian-born R&B singer Daniel Caesar brings his highly anticipated tour to Atlanta, featuring a special guest performance by local favorite Faye Webster.

Justine Skye

July 26

Center Stage Theater, 1374 W Peachtree St., Atlanta

Singer and it-girl Justine Skye brings her smooth vocals, R&B melodies, and captivating stage presence to Midtown's Center Stage Theater.

Uptown Comedy Presents: Saturday Night Live Comedy

July 25

4730 Frontage Rd, Forest Park

Join Uptown Comedy from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for an evening of hilarious sketches, stand-up, and sidesplitting performances.

Beats on the Block

July 25

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Enjoy a full day of diversified electronic music genres from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Presented by Advanced Health Solutions, the event features food, drinks, art, dancing, and a vibrant vendor market.

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift

July 24

The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur

Listen to the iconic music of Taylor Swift under the gentle glow of candlelight from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50.

Santa's Secret Summer Cabaret

July 24

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End Atlanta

Enjoy a festive, decadent "Christmas in July" party from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. blending burlesque, cheeky comedy, live music, roaming performers, and interactive holiday games like cashless blackjack. Festive themed outfits are highly encouraged.

After Dark Saturdays

July 25

Punch Bowl Social, Atlanta

Keep the weekend energy going with live DJs spinning throwback hits and favorite bangers, alongside drink specials and classic board games.

Atlanta Funny Bus Tour

July 24–26

945 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta

Adult‑oriented 90‑minute comedy tour through Atlanta's most iconic sites and neighborhoods with live local comedians as your guides.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

July 26

Roaring Social Stage Alpharetta

Atlanta native Katie Hughes brings her sharp, hilarious stand-up comedy show to the Roaring Social stage starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Comedy Town - Atlanta

July 26

Secret Location (Announced 48 hours prior), Atlanta

A top-secret comedy show running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Features mystery headliners from Kill Tony, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central. Limited tickets available online.

The Foreign Landers

July 25

Red Clay Duluth

Experience a gorgeous evening of acoustic bluegrass and Celtic tradition from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Led by Tabitha Agnew Benedict and David Benedict, the band performs moving, personal selections from their album Made to Wonder. Tickets are $25.

i Love Poetry Open Mic

July 25

Euro Atlanta

Looking for one of the best open mic nights in Atlanta? Join us for I Love Poetry Open Mic, where poets, singers, musicians, spoken word artists, and music lovers come together for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment, creativity, and community.

Chocolate Pages: An Acoustic Soul Session

July 25

Space323 Atlanta

Join us for Chocolate Pages, an intimate celebration of Black voices, stories, and creativity where literature truly comes alive through spoken word, poetry, storytelling, and live artistic expression.

Peachtree Corners Concert Series

July 25

Peachtree Corners Town Green

Gather the family for a popular local music tradition. Peach Corners hosts free live music events on the Town Green on the second and last Saturday of every month from May through October.

Steel Pulse

July 26

The Eastern

Steel Pulse hits The Eastern at 7p.m. for their Reggae Against Racism tour. Expect heavy roots rhythms and conscious lyrics from the Grammy-winning UK legends.

⚾SPORTS

Heatwave Half Marathon - Greater Atlanta

July 26

Greater Atlanta

Challenge yourself with a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, or relay from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration is $25.98 and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and custom finisher medal.

Mid-Georgia Bull Bash

July 24–25

Heritage Park, 2543 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville

Experience high-level bull riding in an accessible, community setting featuring top-tier competitors at local prices.

Skate Jam

July 24

Washington Park/Westside Beltline 1125 Lena Street Northwest

From 6:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. learn fun group routines to build timing, control, and confidence while skating with others. Recommended for skaters who can already stand, roll, and stop independently. Bring your own roller skates and pads.

🎡FESTIVALS & FOOD EVENTS

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

July 25

Piedmont Park

Kids and parents all scream for this free summer favorite running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head to Piedmont Park to sample a massive variety of different ice cream flavors in cones, cups, and on sticks while enjoying music, bounce houses, and kids' activities.

Summer Sol Art & Music Festival

July 25

Starr Park

Join us from 1p.m. to 10 p.m. for the ultimate fusion of love, art, music, dance, and film—featuring live art battles, a dance competition, and headliner ARIEL J. Enjoy our Paint N Sit experience and stick around as we cap off the night with a summer screening of YOU GOT SERVED at 8 p.m.

Sushi Making With Chef Jennifer at a Local Wine Bar

July 26

Taste Wine Bar and Market, Atlanta

Roll, sip, and snack through a hands-on sushi cooking class hosted by Classpop! from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $55, with Chef Jennifer guiding participants through making fresh sushi from scratch.

Chicken Wing Day Party ATL w/ Fredo Bang

July 25

330 Edgewood Ave Atlanta

Trap Wing Fest ATL is getting even bigger! Enjoy unlimited wings from 4p.m.–8p.m. with a live performance from Fredo Bang and other special guests.

Launchpad 2.0 — I'm a Mother F*cking Superstar

July 24–26

Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta

Theatrical Outfit launches a raw, one-woman show blending stand-up comedy and theatrical storytelling. This dynamic theater festival showcases a new generation of touring theatrical works. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Tapas: Declarations of Independence: A Short Play Festival

July 24–26

Academy Theatre, Atlanta

This year's curated short play festival features standout work from Atlanta's favorite playwrights and directors, including Keith Franklin and Robert Dr. The artists use the theme of declaring independence as a creative launching point for dynamic short plays. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $27.30 to $79.82.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

American Tall Tales

July 1-Aug. 2

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Experience beloved American legends come to life on screen and stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts. This immersive, family-friendly production celebrates classic folklore through interactive and imaginative puppetry.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition World Tour

July 24–26

Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St NE, Atlanta 30317

Explore a gripping, immersive experience into the dark psychology of real-life serial killers. Following a massive success in Europe, this chilling true crime phenomenon makes its official U.S. debut in Atlanta from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Music for the Very Young Concert: The Lion and the Mouse

July 25–26

Atlanta Symphony Hall

Classical music meets storytelling in a 45-minute interactive performance tailored for children ages 3 to 8. Featuring a string quartet of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, actors bring Aesop's classic fable to life. Tickets are $15, and children who sit in a lap enter free. Performances run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monty Python's Spamalot

July 24–26

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake.

Working: The Musical

July 24–26

5384 Manor DriveStone Mountain

This musical comedy follows 26 everyday American workers. The audience meets and hears stories from workers of all walks of life — sharing their hopes, dreams, joys & challenges over a single workday. This musical showcases the routines of the often overlooked, everyday worker.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Soccer Summer

July 20–Aug. 4

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Celebrate international soccer with themed, hands-on activities all month long. Families can test various materials for waterproofing cleats, create sports-inspired artwork, and cheer on the CMA Imaginators during interactive stage programming.

Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education Family Dance Open House

July 25

Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre

Dancers of all ages—from age 2 to adults—are invited to a free open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Explore a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, and West African. Meet the faculty and learn about fall enrollment. No registration required; classes are first-come, first-served.

Summer Safari Camp at the Zoo

July 20–31

Zoo Atlanta

Summer Safari Camp at Zoo Atlanta offers a memorable outdoor adventure for campers ages 5 to 14, packed with wildlife exploration, hands-on activities, and educational animal encounters.

Butterfly Encounter

July 20–30

Chattahoochee Nature Center

Grab your friends, your family, or a date and head to the CNC to walk among hundreds of beautiful free-flying butterflies in an outdoor greenhouse setting.

The Summer Bloom Experience

July 26

Greenhouse Brewery, 670 Trabert Ave NW

Skip the usual Sunday brunch for a premium wellness morning from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Designed to help you move, nourish, and bloom, this gathering blends mindful movement and seasonal flavors with intentional take-home touches in a lush atmosphere.

Teen Takeover at Fernbank

July 25

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Teens ages 13 to 18 can take over the museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to explore three floors of exhibits, catch a film in the Giant Screen Theater, and enjoy exclusive educator-led activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendance is limited to teens (chaperones welcome).

Splash & Dash Color Run and Family Fun Day

July 25

City Park

Celebrate community and connection with a high-energy color explosion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Perfect for ages 5 and up, participants can run, walk, jog, or dance along the course while getting blasted at bright color stations. The event features a bounce house, live music, raffles, and more.

Spirit of 1976: Celebrating the Hapeville Depot

July 25

Hapeville Depot Museum, 620 South Central Ave

Participate in a free history presentation and art workshop exploring how Hapeville residents worked together to restore the historic depot and design a local history museum.

Pulp to Paper: A Handmade Papermaking Workshop

July 26

Be Kind ATL, 201 Peachtree St. NW

Head to Be Kind ATL's pop-up space at 2 p.m. to learn traditional mould and deckle papermaking techniques using upcycled paper scraps to create your own sheets of handmade paper.

Estuary Explorations

July 24

UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium, Skidaway Island

Grab your sense of adventure and explore coastal rivers and sounds by boat to witness the rich diversity of Georgia’s coastal habitats up close.

Summer Soul Line Dance

July 24

Terminal South 1155 Hank Aaron Drive Southwest

Come enjoy an evening of Line Dancing at Terminal South from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Beginners and seasoned line dancers welcome!

📅COMING UP

Australian Pink Floyd Show

July 27

Chastain Park Amphitheater

Get ready to experience the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time at the Australian Pink Floyd Show.

ATL Makers Market: Handmade Art & Craft Festival

July 31-Aug. 2

Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Come vibe with local makers at ATL’s coolest Handmade Art & Craft Festival where you can shop, snack, and support creative souls!

Tuesday Night Trivia @ Krog Street Market

July 28

99 Krog Street Northeast Atlanta

Join us for a wildly fun night of trivia every Tuesday at Krog Street Market and win prizes from different businesses around The Krog District! There’s no cost to enter and the fun starts at 7p.m.; hosted by Dirty South Trivia.

Global Community Night Market 2026

July 31

Chow Ala Carte

The Global Community Night Market is a vibrant outdoor event celebrating international food, arts, crafts, and culture. This community-driven market brings together chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs representing cultures from around the world.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

July 30–31

Truist Park

Catch the Atlanta Braves as they face off against the division-rival Washington Nationals for an exciting evening of Major League Baseball.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm

July 31

Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Cheer on the Atlanta Dream as they hit the court to take on the Seattle Storm in an action-packed WNBA matchup at Gateway Center Arena.

Trivia Night at Atlanta Eagle

July 28

1492 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Join Atlanta Eagle every Tuesday night at 8:30PM for food, drinks, and brain-teasers. Hosted by DJ Dewayne.

Chainmail Jewelry Workshop

July 28

Brookhaven Library

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. participants will learn how to make a beautiful chain mail bracelet using beginner-friendly weave patterns.

Garden Playtime

July 28

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Introduce your little one to the joys of nature! Join us for fun activities that will stimulate your child’s interest in the natural world from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to wagaweb@fox.com