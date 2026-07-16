Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta and North Georgia 2026

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Your complete guide to the 2026 back-to-school bashes and free school supply giveaways happening across Georgia this summer, complete with event times, locations and details on what is included for local families and educators.

Getting ready for the first day of class involves everything from checking off supply lists to securing health screenings. As summer winds down, school districts and community organizations across the region are hosting free events and offering a one-stop shop to help local families prepare for a successful start to the academic year.

FULTON COUNTY

BIC Supply Ride Bus Tour

-Where: DeKalb County School District offices, 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain

-When: July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-What's Included: BIC is partnering with the Kids In Need Foundation and transforming a classic school bus into a mobile shopping sanctuary packed with essential classroom supplies for educators. Teachers with a valid school ID can shop the shelves for free writing utensils, correction tape, and other classroom essentials.

Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash

-Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Hall C1)

-When: Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Backto school resource and backpack distribution event. Note: Pre-registration is open through July 24.

Fulton County Schools "First Day Fulton" Event

-Where: Banneker High School and Centennial High School

-When: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies (while they last), community vendors, health screenings for Form 3300, a school district expo, and entertainment.

12th Annual "It Takes a Village" Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

-Where: Wolf Creek Library, Fairburn Hobgood-Palmer Library, and Gladys S. Dennard Library

-When: July 17, 23, & 24 (Dates vary by location)

-What's Included: Free backpacks filled with school supplies. Note: First-come, first-served for residents who RSVP. Limit of one event only and two backpacks per household. Valid ID required.

Fulton County Marshal’s Office Annual Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway

-Where: Fulton County South Annex Building

-When: July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Backpacks filled with school supplies distributed while supplies last, alongside community and family activities.

DEKALB COUNTY

DeKalb County School District Day One Ready Back to School Bash

-Where: Administrative and Instructional Complex (AIC) 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain

-When: July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-What's Included: School supplies, academic supports, health screenings, and entertainment. Note: Pre-registration is strictly required.

Higher Calling Foundation Back-to-School Festival

-Where: Higher Calling Ministries

-When: July 30 starting at 10 a.m.

-What's Included: Free hygiene essentials packs for students (must be present), food bank giveaway, free health screenings, and community resources (CAPS, SNAP, emergency assistance, county services). Distributed while supplies last.

All-In Decatur Back-to-School Bash

-Where: Decatur High School Gymnasium

-When: July 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-What's Included: Free back to school community afternoon with music, food trucks, surprise giveaways, games, activities, and a performance by the DHS band.

PCA Back-to-School Festival

-Where: 3597 Covington Hwy. Decatur, GA 30032

-When: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last, face painting, games, crafts, and community partner resource tables.

CLAYTON COUNTY

Clayton County Public Schools 10th Annual Back-to-School Bash

-Where: Bethlehem City of Faith

-When: August 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-What's Included: Vendor booths, styles, and haircuts. Note: Registration is required for haircuts.

Clayton County Parks and Recreation Back to School Bash

-Where: Jim Huie Recreation Center

-When: July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, backpacks, free haircuts, DJ entertainment, bounce houses, vendors, and giveaways.

Equipped to Excel Back to School Bash

-Where: Riverdale Foursquare Church

-When: July 25 (Afternoon event)

-What's Included: Free school supplies giveaway (while supplies last), free food, music, games, and community connection.

Bread Basket Ministries Back to School Rally

-Where: Southern Regional Medical Center

-When: July 18 starting at 10 a.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, entertainment, and games. Free admission.

COBB COUNTY

Back-to-School Summer Block Party!

-Where: Redbud Blossom Family Justice Center

-When: July 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpacks with supplies, haircuts, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, a live DJ, burgers from Whataburger, and frozen treats from Broadway Cafe.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office FREE Back-to-School Bash

-Where: Jim R. Miller Park

-When: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, community resources, inflatables, crafts, educator supplies, and activities for kids and teens.

Back to School Jam End of Summer Celebration

-Where: Town Center at Cobb

-When: July 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last), kids' activities, giveaways, prizes, food, and refreshments. Open to grades Pre-K to 12.

25th Annual Back to School Jam

-Where: South Cobb Recreation Center

-When: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-What's Included: Back to school preparation and community resource distribution.

Grace City Church Back to School Community Bash

-Where: Grace City Church

-When: July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpack giveaway (while supplies last), Teacher Appreciation Station, music, and family resources.

My J Nailz 3rd Annual Back 2 School Supply Giveaway

-Where: Reflection of Trinity

-When: July 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, wellness checks, and haircuts. Note: Available while supplies last.

Cobb County Police National Night Out

-Where: Jim R. Miller Park

-When: July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last), touch-a-truck, meet a K9, animal adoptions, food trucks, reptile encounters, national park rangers, fireworks, bounce houses, music, and performances. Entry and parking are free.

The Road to Success Back-To-School Drive

-Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

-When: August 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, backpacks, games, prizes, food, ice cream, face painting, haircuts, teacher raffles, and child health screenings (vision, hearing, dental, nutrition). Attendees receive supplies after visiting all stations.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County School System Back to School Kick-Off

-Where: Legacy Arena

-When: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies, food, entertainment, and community resource agency booths. Note: Open strictly to current school system families; clear bag policy enforced.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Limitless Church Annual Back-To-School Bash

-Where: Limitless Church

-When: July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Free back to school community event for families, students, and teachers.

ROCKDALE COUNTY

"One Rock" Back to School Bash & Supplies Giveaway

-Where: The Lawn @ Wheeler Park

-When: July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies and community activities. Note: Distributed while supplies last; children must be present to receive them.

COWETA COUNTY

Cougar Community Cook-out

-Where: Smokey Road Middle School

-When: July 28

-What's Included: Free back to school community cookout.

SPALDING COUNTY

Spalding County & Griffin-Spalding Schools Back-To-School Bash

-Where: City Park

-When: July 23 5:30-9 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpack and school supply giveaway for the first 750 elementary to high school students, community resource fair, free family cookout, DJ dance party, inflatables, touch-a-truck, and an outdoor movie screening of Zootopia 2.

BARROW COUNTY

2026 Back-to-BOLD Backpack & School Supply Giveaway

-Where: Apalachee High School

-When: July 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-What's Included: Free backpacks filled with school supplies.

FANNIN COUNTY

Fannin County School System's 5th Annual Back-to-School Bash

-Where: Fannin County High School Gym

-When: July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies (while supplies last), haircuts, physicals, immunizations, dental, and vision services. Note: Must be enrolled in Fannin County Schools and present to receive items.

WALKER COUNTY



Kid’s Day Walker County Schools

-Where: Saddle Ridge Elementary School

-When: July 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-What's Included: Free school supplies (while supplies last), child immunizations, vision, dental, and hearing screenings, and activities.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with the details to wagaweb@fox.com.