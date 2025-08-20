Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 22-24, 2025
FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
In Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Summer Beer Fest
When: Aug. 23
Where: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
What: Sample from over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, while enjoying live music and a lively atmosphere at one of Atlanta’s favorite summer events.
Cost: From $35
The Cancer Event to End All Cancer (Events)
When: Aug. 23
Where: Halfway Crooks, Summerhill
What: A special 5K/10K fun run with live music by Sleep Dance, Donna and the Wolfman, The Cleaners, and Solid State Radio. Cold beer and dark humor, with proceeds benefiting the Allyson Whitney Foundation.
Cost: $20 general admission
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
When: Aug. 23–24
Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta
What: A two-day arts and music festival benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, featuring a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone.
Cost: Free entry
Monday Night Brewing’s The Grove
When: Aug. 23-24
Where: 670 Trabert Avenue, West Midtown
What: Grand opening of a new 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom and 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor space with live music, food, brewery tours, fire pits, amphitheater, pizza ovens, LED screen, and free parking.
Cost: Not specified (likely free entry)
Dog Day of Summerhill
When: Aug. 23
Where: Georgia Avenue in Summerhill
What: Guests can expect giveaways from local favorites including Hero Doughnuts, Psito, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Press Shop, Little Tart, Little Bear, How Crispy, Iconic Orthodontics, Aviary, and Maggie Murphy’s Salon. Wood's Chapel BBQ will also feature a special fig whiskey smash.
Cost: Free
Book & Storytelling Festival
When: Aug. 23
Where: Acworth Roberts School, 4681 School Street, Acworth
What: Two storytelling sessions with multiple authors and storytellers, live music, a tabletop puppet show, and panel discussion. Open to all ages.
Cost: Free
Outside Atlanta
LIVE MUSIC
In Atlanta
The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour
When: Aug. 21
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta
What: Global superstar The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Atlanta, joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean for a high-energy stadium show.
Cost: From $69
Toad the Wet Sprocket – Good Intentions Tour
When: Aug. 22 (showtime TBA)
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 70 15th St NE, Atlanta
What: Beloved alternative rock band behind hits like "Walk on the Ocean" and "All I Want" stops in Atlanta on their 2025 headline tour, joined by KT Tunstall and Sixpence None the Richer.
Cost: From $76.45
Mystery Skulls at The Masquerade
When: Aug. 22, doors 7 p.m.
Where: Hell at The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Alley SW, Atlanta
What: All-ages concert featuring electronic pop act Mystery Skulls with opener Princess Nostalgia; food available onsite.
Cost: $25 advance tickets via Ticketmaster or The Masquerade box office
Fitz & The Tantrums
When: Aug. 24
Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta
What: Fitz & The Tantrums is an American indie pop and neo soul band from Los Angeles. All-ages concert with general-admission floor and reserved balcony seating.
Cost: From $25.50
Outside Atlanta
Friday Night Live Concert Series: Outside The Perimeter
When: Aug. 22
Where: The Mill on Etowah Green Stage, 141 Railroad St, Canton
What: Free outdoor concert series featuring live performance Outside the Perimeter, plus food, drinks, shopping and family-friendly fun under the evening sky.
Cost: Free
GoodTimes/BadTimes: The Led Zeppelin Experience
When: Aug. 23
Where: Strand Marietta, 117 N Park Sq NE, Marietta
What: Tribute show performing Led Zeppelin IV in full followed by a second set of iconic hits and deep cuts like "Whole Lotta Love," "Kashmir" and "Dazed and Confused." VIP perks include early entry, mini-concert, meet-and-greet, drink tickets and signed poster.
Cost: Tickets available; limited VIP upgrades offered
Jason Aldean
When: Aug. 23
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta
What: Live Nation country concert event featuring superstar Jason Aldean as part of his 2025 Full Throttle tour.
Cost: From $231
Latin Explosion Concert
When: Aug. 23
Where: Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Rd, Snellville
What: Outdoor tribute concert celebrating Latin music icons Gloria Estefan, Selena, Santana and J.Lo. Coolers and bags checked at entry; no outside alcohol. Beer, wine and food available for purchase from onsite vendors. VIP tables (seats 8) available online.
Cost: Free admission; VIP table $140
COMEDY
In Atlanta
D’Lai: "Wait A Minute" Tour
When: Aug. 23
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave NE (Ponce City Market)
What: Stand-up comedy show featuring HBO, BET and Def Comedy Jam alum D’Lai, known for his raw, high-energy sets and sold-out performances across the country.
Cost: From $25
Outside Atlanta
Funny Fridays with Joel Byars
When: Aug. 22
Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
What: Comedy show hosted by Joel Byars, featuring Emily Holden, Carlos Rodriguez, and Lace Larrabee. Recommended for ages 16 and over.
Cost: From $37.71
THEATER
In Atlanta
Outside Atlanta
Anything Goes
When: Aug. 23-24 and 29-31
Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock
What: Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy sails aboard the SS American as stowaway Billy tries to win back his true love with help from nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and a colorful cast of sailors, showgirls and gangsters. Packed with big dance numbers, romance and madcap humor.
Cost: From $22
FOODIE EVENTS
In Atlanta
Luxury Afternoon Tea Bus Tour
When: Saturdays
Where: Departs from 212 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta
What: Guided sightseeing tour aboard a chic pink bus featuring premium teas, fresh scones, savory bites and desserts while passing landmarks like Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia State Capitol. Temperature-controlled comfort with live narration.
Cost: From $85
Outside Atlanta
Summer in Sicily Cooking Class
When: Aug. 22
Where: Leaning Ladder, 105 E Main St, Woodstock
What: Hands-on culinary class with Chef Chris featuring a Sicilian summer menu of watermelon-mint-caper salad, stuffed calamari, seafood couscous and mason jar cannoli with candied pistachios.
Cost: From $120.72
FARMERS MARKETS & ARTS & CRAFTS MARKETS
In Atlanta
Outside Atlanta
Main Street Fayetteville Farmers Market
When: Saturdays
Where: 240 Glynn St S, Fayetteville
What: Weekly farmers market offering locally sourced produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and artisanal items in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.
Cost: Free to attend
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
When: Saturdays through Nov. 22
Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
What: Weekly open-air market featuring locally grown produce, artisanal foods, and handmade goods from regional vendors.
Cost: Free to attend
Woodstock Farm Fresh Market
When: Saturdays through Dec. 27
Where: Market Street & Elm Street, downtown Woodstock
What: Weekly outdoor market featuring locally grown produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, honey, jams, bath and beauty products, and more along Market Street and Reformation Brewery’s Backyard.
Cost: Free to attend
Waller’s Coffee Shop Artists Market
When: Aug. 23
Where: Waller’s Coffee Shop, 240 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur
What: Outdoor artisan market featuring 15 local vendors, live music, and coffee in a laid-back community setting.
Cost: Free to attend
OTHER
In Atlanta
Bingo Loco
When: Aug. 22
Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
What: High-energy bingo rave featuring comedian hosts, throwback music, lip-sync battles, dance-offs, confetti blasts, CO2 cannons and bingo rounds with prizes ranging from vacations to cars and quirky goodies like air fryers and lawnmowers.
Cost: From $33
K-Pop Demon Hunters Dance & Drag Party
When: Aug. 23
Where: Lore Atlanta, 466 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta
What: High-energy 21+ K-Pop-themed dance party and drag show featuring Huntr/x and the Saja Boys, DJ Lillie Smalls and performances by Persuasians, celebrating the Honeymoon era of K-Pop Demon Hunters.
Cost: $8–$15; early-bird and group tickets available
$20 Tuesdays Georgia Aquarium
When: Tuesdays through Aug. 28
Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
What: In celebration of Georgia Aquarium's 20th anniversary, enjoy admission for just $20 on Tuesdays. Limit of 6 tickets per transaction.
Cost: $20
Outside Atlanta
Lucky Strike Kennesaw Launch Party
When: Aug. 23, 12–3 p.m.
Where: Lucky Strike, 775 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw
What: Grand opening celebration with free bowling (first-come, first-served), arcade play, food specials, cocktails and more at Kennesaw’s new black-light bowling and entertainment venue.
Cost: Free entry; RSVP required for perks (includes $10 arcade card)
SPORTS
In Atlanta
College Football Hall of Fame Football Fest
When: Aug. 23
Where: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta
What: Explore all-new exhibits, including first-ever motion-based AI visualization; visit The Home Depot GameDay bus; and participate in football clinics (reservations required).
Cost: Free ($35 for VIP tour)
Run With Maud 5K Run/Walk
When: Aug. 23
Where: Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly Westside Park), Atlanta
What: A 5K run and walk to raise money and awareness for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, which provides mental health resources for Black boys, academic scholarships, youth programming and advocacy for equity and social justice.
Cost: $45 to participate and receive t-shirt, $30 no t-shirt
COMING UP
Festival of the Painted Rock
When: Aug. 30
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: A one-day festival featuring art, music, nature, tasty local eats and more.
Cost: From $80