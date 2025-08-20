Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 22-24, 2025

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

In Atlanta

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

When: Aug. 23

Where: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

What: Sample from over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, while enjoying live music and a lively atmosphere at one of Atlanta’s favorite summer events.

Cost: From $35

The Cancer Event to End All Cancer (Events)

When: Aug. 23

Where: Halfway Crooks, Summerhill

What: A special 5K/10K fun run with live music by Sleep Dance, Donna and the Wolfman, The Cleaners, and Solid State Radio. Cold beer and dark humor, with proceeds benefiting the Allyson Whitney Foundation.

Cost: $20 general admission

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

When: Aug. 23–24

Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta

What: A two-day arts and music festival benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, featuring a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Cost: Free entry

Monday Night Brewing’s The Grove

When: Aug. 23-24

Where: 670 Trabert Avenue, West Midtown

What: Grand opening of a new 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom and 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor space with live music, food, brewery tours, fire pits, amphitheater, pizza ovens, LED screen, and free parking.

Cost: Not specified (likely free entry)

Dog Day of Summerhill

When: Aug. 23

Where: Georgia Avenue in Summerhill

What: Guests can expect giveaways from local favorites including Hero Doughnuts, Psito, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Press Shop, Little Tart, Little Bear, How Crispy, Iconic Orthodontics, Aviary, and Maggie Murphy’s Salon. Wood's Chapel BBQ will also feature a special fig whiskey smash.

Cost: Free

Book & Storytelling Festival

When: Aug. 23

Where: Acworth Roberts School, 4681 School Street, Acworth

What: Two storytelling sessions with multiple authors and storytellers, live music, a tabletop puppet show, and panel discussion. Open to all ages.

Cost: Free

Outside Atlanta

LIVE MUSIC

In Atlanta

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

When: Aug. 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Global superstar The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Atlanta, joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean for a high-energy stadium show.

Cost: From $69

Toad the Wet Sprocket – Good Intentions Tour

When: Aug. 22 (showtime TBA)

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 70 15th St NE, Atlanta

What: Beloved alternative rock band behind hits like "Walk on the Ocean" and "All I Want" stops in Atlanta on their 2025 headline tour, joined by KT Tunstall and Sixpence None the Richer.

Cost: From $76.45

Mystery Skulls at The Masquerade

When: Aug. 22, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Hell at The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Alley SW, Atlanta

What: All-ages concert featuring electronic pop act Mystery Skulls with opener Princess Nostalgia; food available onsite.

Cost: $25 advance tickets via Ticketmaster or The Masquerade box office

Fitz & The Tantrums

When: Aug. 24

Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

What: Fitz & The Tantrums is an American indie pop and neo soul band from Los Angeles. All-ages concert with general-admission floor and reserved balcony seating.

Cost: From $25.50

Outside Atlanta

Friday Night Live Concert Series: Outside The Perimeter

When: Aug. 22

Where: The Mill on Etowah Green Stage, 141 Railroad St, Canton

What: Free outdoor concert series featuring live performance Outside the Perimeter, plus food, drinks, shopping and family-friendly fun under the evening sky.

Cost: Free

GoodTimes/BadTimes: The Led Zeppelin Experience

When: Aug. 23

Where: Strand Marietta, 117 N Park Sq NE, Marietta

What: Tribute show performing Led Zeppelin IV in full followed by a second set of iconic hits and deep cuts like "Whole Lotta Love," "Kashmir" and "Dazed and Confused." VIP perks include early entry, mini-concert, meet-and-greet, drink tickets and signed poster.

Cost: Tickets available; limited VIP upgrades offered

Jason Aldean

When: Aug. 23

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta

What: Live Nation country concert event featuring superstar Jason Aldean as part of his 2025 Full Throttle tour.

Cost: From $231

Latin Explosion Concert

When: Aug. 23

Where: Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Rd, Snellville

What: Outdoor tribute concert celebrating Latin music icons Gloria Estefan, Selena, Santana and J.Lo. Coolers and bags checked at entry; no outside alcohol. Beer, wine and food available for purchase from onsite vendors. VIP tables (seats 8) available online.

Cost: Free admission; VIP table $140

COMEDY

In Atlanta

D’Lai: "Wait A Minute" Tour

When: Aug. 23

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave NE (Ponce City Market)

What: Stand-up comedy show featuring HBO, BET and Def Comedy Jam alum D’Lai, known for his raw, high-energy sets and sold-out performances across the country.

Cost: From $25

Outside Atlanta

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

When: Aug. 22

Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

What: Comedy show hosted by Joel Byars, featuring Emily Holden, Carlos Rodriguez, and Lace Larrabee. Recommended for ages 16 and over.

Cost: From $37.71

THEATER

In Atlanta

Outside Atlanta

Anything Goes

When: Aug. 23-24 and 29-31

Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock

What: Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy sails aboard the SS American as stowaway Billy tries to win back his true love with help from nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and a colorful cast of sailors, showgirls and gangsters. Packed with big dance numbers, romance and madcap humor.

Cost: From $22

FOODIE EVENTS

In Atlanta

Luxury Afternoon Tea Bus Tour

When: Saturdays

Where: Departs from 212 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta

What: Guided sightseeing tour aboard a chic pink bus featuring premium teas, fresh scones, savory bites and desserts while passing landmarks like Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia State Capitol. Temperature-controlled comfort with live narration.

Cost: From $85

Outside Atlanta

Summer in Sicily Cooking Class

When: Aug. 22

Where: Leaning Ladder, 105 E Main St, Woodstock

What: Hands-on culinary class with Chef Chris featuring a Sicilian summer menu of watermelon-mint-caper salad, stuffed calamari, seafood couscous and mason jar cannoli with candied pistachios.

Cost: From $120.72

FARMERS MARKETS & ARTS & CRAFTS MARKETS

In Atlanta

Outside Atlanta

Main Street Fayetteville Farmers Market

When: Saturdays

Where: 240 Glynn St S, Fayetteville

What: Weekly farmers market offering locally sourced produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and artisanal items in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.

Cost: Free to attend

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

When: Saturdays through Nov. 22

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: Weekly open-air market featuring locally grown produce, artisanal foods, and handmade goods from regional vendors.

Cost: Free to attend

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

When: Saturdays through Dec. 27

Where: Market Street & Elm Street, downtown Woodstock

What: Weekly outdoor market featuring locally grown produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, honey, jams, bath and beauty products, and more along Market Street and Reformation Brewery’s Backyard.

Cost: Free to attend

Waller’s Coffee Shop Artists Market

When: Aug. 23

Where: Waller’s Coffee Shop, 240 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur

What: Outdoor artisan market featuring 15 local vendors, live music, and coffee in a laid-back community setting.

Cost: Free to attend

OTHER

In Atlanta

Bingo Loco

When: Aug. 22

Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

What: High-energy bingo rave featuring comedian hosts, throwback music, lip-sync battles, dance-offs, confetti blasts, CO2 cannons and bingo rounds with prizes ranging from vacations to cars and quirky goodies like air fryers and lawnmowers.

Cost: From $33

K-Pop Demon Hunters Dance & Drag Party

When: Aug. 23

Where: Lore Atlanta, 466 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta

What: High-energy 21+ K-Pop-themed dance party and drag show featuring Huntr/x and the Saja Boys, DJ Lillie Smalls and performances by Persuasians, celebrating the Honeymoon era of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Cost: $8–$15; early-bird and group tickets available

$20 Tuesdays Georgia Aquarium

When: Tuesdays through Aug. 28

Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

What: In celebration of Georgia Aquarium's 20th anniversary, enjoy admission for just $20 on Tuesdays. Limit of 6 tickets per transaction.

Cost: $20



Outside Atlanta

Lucky Strike Kennesaw Launch Party

When: Aug. 23, 12–3 p.m.

Where: Lucky Strike, 775 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw

What: Grand opening celebration with free bowling (first-come, first-served), arcade play, food specials, cocktails and more at Kennesaw’s new black-light bowling and entertainment venue.

Cost: Free entry; RSVP required for perks (includes $10 arcade card)

SPORTS

In Atlanta

College Football Hall of Fame Football Fest

When: Aug. 23

Where: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta

What: Explore all-new exhibits, including first-ever motion-based AI visualization; visit The Home Depot GameDay bus; and participate in football clinics (reservations required).

Cost: Free ($35 for VIP tour)

Run With Maud 5K Run/Walk

When: Aug. 23

Where: Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly Westside Park), Atlanta

What: A 5K run and walk to raise money and awareness for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, which provides mental health resources for Black boys, academic scholarships, youth programming and advocacy for equity and social justice.

Cost: $45 to participate and receive t-shirt, $30 no t-shirt

COMING UP

Festival of the Painted Rock

When: Aug. 30

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A one-day festival featuring art, music, nature, tasty local eats and more.

Cost: From $80