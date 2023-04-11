Thieves stealing Kia, Hyundai vehicles because of missing part

Clayton County Police say they are continuing to crack down on Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts. On Monday, the department released a video it says is of two juveniles being arrested after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles.

"This basically is what the Hyundai and Kias are missing," explained Anders Ryden, manager of Bavarian Body Works. "Without this immobilizer, all they have to do is be able to turn this key."

Ryden says criminals can be off with a car in mere minutes if there is no immobilizer.

Police departments attribute the increase in thefts and attempted thefts of 2015 to 2019 Kia and Hyundai vehicles to viral TikTok videos which teach people how to steal those makes.

Ryden says car owners can buy a basic and cheap deterrent.

"We all remember years and years ago, what did we have? The Club. The steering wheel lock. What did it do? It attaches to the steering wheel, so you can’t steer the wheel," said Ryden.

ATLANTA POLICE SAY UNTIL THERE'S A FIX ON KIA, HYUNDAI VEHICLES, THE CLUB IS BACK

Ryden says getting and installing an immobilizer or repairing the vehicle after an attempted break-in can be a lengthy process because of the spike in thefts and shortage of parts.

"When you have a rash of thieves where the same parts are getting hit over and over again, on the same make, Your exhaust those parts and it’s hard to get on any part of the market," said Ryden.

Even after getting the part, then it still needs to be installed, and many body shops are experiencing low staffing levels.

"We used to be on a two-week wait to get your car in the shop for anything. Now, it’s gone from one month to three months depending on the shop," added Ryden.

For Hyundai or Kia owner, a software fix is now available to patch up the security flaw; and, it is free. It does not work for all vulnerable models yet, but it is close.

When a car gets the patch, it will also receive a sticker to put in the window to tell would-be thieves that the vehicle has the security patch.

For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151. For those who own a used Kia, call 800-333-4542.