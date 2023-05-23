Thieves steal entire ATM from SW Atlanta convenience store

article

Police are searching for a group of men who reportedly grabbed an entire ATM from a southwest Atlanta convenience store.

Authorities say the brazen theft happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at a Texaco gas station on Lee Street SW.

A construction worker told FOX 5 that he and others were working on a renovation project when four men walked in with a dolly.

The men picked up the ATM and fled, The witness believes they left in a pickup truck.

The workers say they were too afraid to confront the thieves.

Investigators have not identified any of the people involved and are working to examine security footage.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the theft, call the Atlanta Police Department.

