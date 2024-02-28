Thieves steal clothing, shoes from store in Virginia Highland, police looking for tips

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Atlanta police are looking for a group of individuals who stole shoes and clothing from a store named Ecstatic at 1060 St. Charles Ave. in the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

The burglary happened on Feb. 27. Surveillance video shows multiple individuals breaking into the store and putting clothing and shoes into bags.

Investigators are asking for anyone able to identify these individuals to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.