Thieves buying drywall from Roswell Home Depots with stolen credit cards, police say

The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people involved in area thefts.

According to police, the two individuals pickup large quantities of drywall purchased from area Home Depots using stolen credit cards. The suspects drive what is believed to be a Ford F750 box truck. In at least one pickup, GA tag RYJ6521 was affixed to the car. Police say that tag was previously reported stolen as well.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including the identities of these subjects, is asked to contact Detective Farabaugh at dfarabaugh@roswellgov.com, or (770) 640-4340.