WATCH: Thieves break into NE Atlanta store to steal expensive jeans

An early morning break-in on Tuesday led to a water leak at a clothing store in northeast Atlanta.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue SE.

According to police, burglars broke into a clothing store named High Stakes Atlanta by entering another business next door and breaking through a bathroom wall. Unfortunately, the burglars also struck a pipe in the wall, which resulted in a water leak.

The burglars managed to steal a couple of pairs of very expensive jeans, worth approximately $7,000 each, before fleeing the scene.

"There are no words, really. We're just two small businesses, trying to make money. What a mess," Miguel Figueroa said, sweeping water out on to the sidewalk.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the burglars involved.

"They were skinny," Figueroa joked. "I definitely can't fit through there."

