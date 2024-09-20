Thief wanted in Henry County for stealing $250 worth of merchandise from Publix

article

On Aug. 3, an unidentified person entered the Publix located at 2158 Highway 20 West in McDonough and allegedly stole over $250 worth of merchandise.

The thief loaded the items into a shopping cart and left the store without paying, according to Henry County Police Department.

The possible suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a small, black hatchback-style vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Detective I. Harmon at 770-288-8407, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or to send tips, photos, or videos via text to 770-220-7009.